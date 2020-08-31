Salisbury woman faces drug charges after traffic stop

SALISBURY — A Salisbury woman faces methamphetamine charges after her vehicle was stopped for a broken taillight.

Salisbury police charged Victoria Joy Poe, 36, of S. Lee Street, with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule I.

An officer stopped a Jeep Grand Cherokee early Friday morning at 199 South Lee and East Fisher streets. While the officer had Poe exit the vehicle, another officer had a K-9 go around the perimeter of the car.

The officers found a small black sunglass case in the car that contained a substance believed to be crystal methamphetamine. The case also contained a cut straw and smoking pipe.

Poe was issued a written promise to appear in court.