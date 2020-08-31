Kannapolis pedestrian killed on North Cannon Boulevard

KANNAPOLIS — A 37-year-old man was killed Sunday after reportedly stepping in front of a vehicle.

The Kannapolis Police Department responded at midnight Sunday to an incident at North Cannon Boulevard and East 22nd Street.

Police said Jonathan Bradley Gulledge, of East 22nd Street, stepped in front of a 1993 Chevrolet Caprice traveling on North Cannon Boulevard and that there was not enough time for the car to avoid hitting the pedestrian.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was immediately released.