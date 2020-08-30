August 30, 2020

  • 73°
Deirdre Parker Smith/Salisbury Post The Second Saturday Bookshop has used books for sale from the Friends of Rowan Public Library. They are organized by genre and author.

New old books: The Second Saturday Bookshop is now open

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 30, 2020

By Jennifer Hubbard

For those who have missed browsing the shelves at Rowan Public Library, I bring good news: The Second Saturday Bookshop, a used bookstore at West End Plaza (the former Salisbury Mall), is now open the second Saturday of every month from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

This lovechild of Friends of Rowan Public Library has been a long time coming. We were all set to open on March 14 when…well, you know. But the books have been patient, shelves and shelves of them spanning the genres. More good news: they’re cheap! Hardbacks are $2, paperbacks are $1, and most children’s books go for 50 cents.

The best news is that every penny you spend in the shop goes right back to your public library to fund special programs and needs. Friends of Rowan Public Library is a non-profit organization that runs on volunteer power and yearly membership dues — a mere $10 per year — which guarantees you, among other perks, early access to our annual book sale, which will happen in the bookshop this November. We depend on your book donations, too, and although we aren’t able to take them now, we welcome them as soon as the public library is able to open its doors.

If you are comfortable venturing out, we hope to see you Sept. 12 and every second Saturday thereafter. Please note that we practice social distancing and require masks in The Second Saturday Bookshop.

Jennifer Hubbard is president of Friends of Rowan Public Library.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently have you dined-in at restaurants since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted to allow it?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

Challenging, individual attention sparked new Catawba president’s love for learning

Business

World record holder Randy Santel clears Go Burrito challenge

Elections

Commemorating 100 years: A look at how state’s role in women’s suffrage movement

Business

Biz Roundup: Food Lion’s MVP Rewards rewards named best retail program of 2020

Lifestyle

Shoaf turns sewing talent toward massive mask-making endeavour

Elections

Local Republicans react to nation convention, OK with Trump’s speech from White House

Business

Evans Family Farm reaps the benefits of higher demand on locally grown meat

Coronavirus

Rowan ends week with 7 deaths, worsening congregate outbreaks

Local

Dog dies in East Spencer home fire

News

Tillis apologizes for failing to keep mask on at White House

News

State Republicans proposing $50 weekly jobless benefit increase

Coronavirus

College towns growing alarmed over outbreaks among students

News

MLB celebrates Jackie Robinson as calls for justice continue

News

Cooper sues to alter powerful state government rules panel

Local

Lexington woman killed, toddler thrown from car in three-vehicle crash on Interstate 85

Crime

Suspicious vehicle call leads to cocaine possession charge

Crime

Blotter: Catalytic converters, tool box stolen from Woodleaf company

Crime

Thieves use 55-gallon trash cans to take cigarettes from Stokes Ferry Road store

Business

Salisbury receives $543,000 from National Parks Service for downtown preservation

Coronavirus

With three positive employees, jail annex becomes latest COVID-19 outbreak

Local

One dead after three-vehicle crash on Yadkin River bridge

Crime

One person in custody following China Grove shooting

Local

Bell Tower Green work brings unexplained encounters near Wrenn House

Elections

Trump lashes Biden, accepts party’s renomination on White House stage