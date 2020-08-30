My Turn, Greg Edds: Take full advantage of local education options for dynamic personal growth

By Greg Edds

There is no question that our community, like the nation and the world, is working hard to combat the lingering effects of COVID-19.

We continue to deal with financial challenges, job loss and personal and public health concerns. While the situation can feel overwhelming, it is important to keep perspective and look toward the future with a real sense of hope and optimism. Rowan County is full of remarkably strong, determined, resilient people. We will prevail.

As we each work to protect our health and the health of our loved ones, we’re also working to protect our individual livelihoods to ensure that we continue to prosper as a community.

The events of 2020 have forced many people to take a hard look at their life’s goals and direction. Some have lost jobs and others are seeking a more sustainable career to support themselves and their family. For anyone looking for a new path, education and job training can be the best place to start.

No matter where you are now, where you want to go, or what you need to get there, Rowan County has an abundance of quality educational opportunities and resources available. In addition to a strong public school system in Rowan-Salisbury Schools, we enjoy the presence of three institutions of higher education, each with exemplary records of propelling graduates to success.

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Catawba College and Livingstone College all provide outstanding local opportunities to navigate forward to a brighter future. Each has its own unique characteristics, but all offer award-winning faculty, innovative leadership and robust student support that includes scholarships, financial aid, award-winning access to technology and so much more.

Chances are, you know someone who has found success through our local colleges. Their graduates are your friends and neighbors. They are your local health care workers. They are the first responders who are on the scene within minutes. They are employed in our manufacturing facilities, offices, schools and the many other workplaces that make up Rowan County’s vibrant economic landscape.

Rowan-Cabarrus, Catawba and Livingstone offer students the opportunity for dynamic personal growth and provide them with the relevant skills necessary to secure lucrative employment opportunities in today’s top fields. These colleges have been working together to partner with the Economic Development Commission and the Rowan County Board of Commissioners to ensure that their graduates create a diverse, well-trained workforce that will drive our continued economic success and attract new, quality businesses — and opportunities — to Rowan County.

We cannot let the challenges of 2020 dampen our spirits. Now, more than ever, we must stay focused on our bright future. Taking full advantage of our local educational assets is one of the most powerful ways we can ensure that we continue to move forward, both as individuals and as a community.

If you’re at a crossroads, I encourage you to check out the many degrees, diplomas, certifications and job training programs available at our local institutions of higher education. They are right here at home, ready and waiting to help you find your way forward.

Greg Edds is chairman of the Rowan County Board of Commissioners.