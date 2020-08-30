August 30, 2020

Letter: Writer mistaken about heat, outages, benefits

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 30, 2020

Chris Rogers sounds like a typical Trump supporter that doesn’t know what he’s talking about in his letter to the editor published Thursday (“Vote for Biden puts Medicare in danger”). First of all, the intense heat in California is caused by global warming (which Trump denies, just like he pretends COVID-19 isn’t happening), and the resulting high uses of power for air conditioning is the cause of power outage. The system is overwhelmed.

Secondly, Trump is the one who wants to cut the payroll tax, which funds social security. Terminating payroll tax could end Social Security benefits.

— Calvin Safrit

Salisbury

