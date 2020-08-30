August 30, 2020

  • 73°

Faith briefs — Aug. 30

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 30, 2020

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Foundation seeks grant applicants for local and international projects

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Foundation in Salisbury is now using a new online process for accepting applications for its fall grant cycle. Established in 1973, the foundation has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants to local and international organizations and projects engaged in Christian service. Beginning this cycle, the foundation is offering a fully online application process to make it easier for non-profit organizations to apply.

The foundation seeks to assist in funding projects or programs that address social problems and provide opportunities for positive interactions across socio-economic and other demographic distinctions. The two funds have supported opportunities for at-risk youth and families, provided educational programs, and enriched communities through exposure to the cultural arts. Selected programs typically demonstrate innovation, thoroughness, passion, and commitment to changing lives in their communities.

The Fund B grant is available for foreign missions. Preference is given to projects with a connection to Episcopal-sponsoring organizations.

The Fund C grant supports projects or programs in North Carolina with preference given to those in the Salisbury-Rowan community.

For more information about the St. Luke’s Foundation, these grant opportunities, and to apply, go to www.stlukessalisbury.net/foundation . Inquiries may also be sent to foundation@stlukessalisbury.net .

Lyerly Evangelical anniversary

Lyerly Evangelical Church in Rockwell celebrated its 129th anniversary on Aug. 23, the exact date of the chartering of the congregation in 1891. Co-founder Dr. J.M.L. Lyerly, a prominent humanitarian, also established Nazareth Orphans’ Home (1906), the Crescent Academy and Business College (1896), and the Crescent Post Office (1898).
Darren Custer, a son of the congregation awaiting ordination, was the speaker for homecoming. A men’s trio, consisting of Music Director David Hutchens, Pastor W.C. Gaither Jr., and Darren Custer, sang “Love Grew Where the Blood Fell.”
Special recognition was given to Adalie Harrison, recipient of the church’s first ever scholarship. She is a freshman at Lenoir-Rhyne University.
Lyerly Evangelical Church worships at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday with social distancing and face masks. The service is also on Facebook’s Live and www.GraceInTruth.org.
Dr. W.C. Gaither Jr., is pastor.

Allen Temple anniversary

Allen Temple Presbyterian Church will be celebrating its 135th anniversary at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20, during morning worship. Rev. Alberta McLaughlin will be the speaker.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently have you dined-in at restaurants since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted to allow it?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

Challenging, individual attention sparked new Catawba president’s love for learning

Business

World record holder Randy Santel clears Go Burrito challenge

Elections

Commemorating 100 years: A look at how state’s role in women’s suffrage movement

Business

Biz Roundup: Food Lion’s MVP Rewards rewards named best retail program of 2020

Lifestyle

Shoaf turns sewing talent toward massive mask-making endeavour

Elections

Local Republicans react to nation convention, OK with Trump’s speech from White House

Business

Evans Family Farm reaps the benefits of higher demand on locally grown meat

Coronavirus

Rowan ends week with 7 deaths, worsening congregate outbreaks

Local

Dog dies in East Spencer home fire

News

Tillis apologizes for failing to keep mask on at White House

News

State Republicans proposing $50 weekly jobless benefit increase

Coronavirus

College towns growing alarmed over outbreaks among students

News

MLB celebrates Jackie Robinson as calls for justice continue

News

Cooper sues to alter powerful state government rules panel

Local

Lexington woman killed, toddler thrown from car in three-vehicle crash on Interstate 85

Crime

Suspicious vehicle call leads to cocaine possession charge

Crime

Blotter: Catalytic converters, tool box stolen from Woodleaf company

Crime

Thieves use 55-gallon trash cans to take cigarettes from Stokes Ferry Road store

Business

Salisbury receives $543,000 from National Parks Service for downtown preservation

Coronavirus

With three positive employees, jail annex becomes latest COVID-19 outbreak

Local

One dead after three-vehicle crash on Yadkin River bridge

Crime

One person in custody following China Grove shooting

Local

Bell Tower Green work brings unexplained encounters near Wrenn House

Elections

Trump lashes Biden, accepts party’s renomination on White House stage