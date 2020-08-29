August 29, 2020

High school football: Walker gives list of 10 finalists

By Mike London

Published 10:48 pm Saturday, August 29, 2020

JON C. LAKEY FILE PHOTO/SALISBURY POST … Salisbury’s Jalon Walker returns an interception against South Rowan.

Salisbury junior linebacker Jalon Walker has announced 10 finalists as far as the college football programs that are recruiting him.

In alphabetical order: Arizona State, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas and Texas A&M.

