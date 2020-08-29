High school football: Walker gives list of 10 finalists
Salisbury junior linebacker Jalon Walker has announced 10 finalists as far as the college football programs that are recruiting him.
In alphabetical order: Arizona State, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas and Texas A&M.
