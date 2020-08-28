Suspicious vehicle call leads to cocaine possession charge

SALISBURY — A call for a suspicious vehicle at a local gas station resulted in felony drug charges for one local man.

Salisbury Police charged Adam Fredrick Hellard, 30, whose address is listed as the streets of Salisbury, with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II.

Someone called on Thursday to report a vehicle had been sitting in the parking lot of a Speedway gas station for some time. Police arrived at the store, 500 East Innes St., around 10:35 p.m., said detective Russ DeSantis.

A man was standing outside of a black PT Cruiser digging into a duffel bag and a backpack. A K-9 was called to the scene and alerted on the passenger side door. The officer told the passenger and the driver police would need to search the vehicle.

The two men were asked to get out of the vehicle. An officer found a clear bag on the ground near the duffel bag. The report noted the substance inside the bag appeared to be crack cocaine.

Hellard remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $3,000 secured bond.