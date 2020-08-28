One person in custody following China Grove shooting

CHINA GROVE — One person was in custody Friday morning following a domestic-related incident that involved gunshots at a Hazel Street home.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded with the China Grove Police Department to 125 Hazel St., located behind the Family Dollar in China Grove. A woman tried to leave the residence and a man pulled her back into the house, said Rowan Communications Director Allen Cress.

Someone stopped an officer when they heard gunshots. There were spent gun shells located inside the house. Cress said no one was shot, but one person is in custody at this time.

