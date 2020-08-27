Sacred Heart Teachers awarded $10,000 for outdoor learning

SALISBURY – Two teachers at Sacred Heart Catholic School have been awarded grants to improve outdoor learning spaces at the school.

The pair of grants, $5,000 each, were awarded to middle school science teacher Hillary Shores and third grade teacher Callie Michaels by the N.C. Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council.

The $10,000 will support outdoor learning spaces at the school and science, technology, religion, engineering, arts and math programs.

Shores received funding for a covered outdoor classroom that will be adjacent to the school’s existing master garden area. Shores received funding for three projects: Picnic tables to be used as learner workspaces and installed pergolas will provide shade during the hot weather, an outdoor weather station to record daily weather and to create student discussions on climate change and weather patterns and to install a magnifying station to allow for detailed investigations of natural items. Shores said she is thrilled she was awarded the grant and the administration encourages faculty to use the 100-acre school property creatively to ensure COVID-19 safety for students. Shores will also be adding a new environmental science course for high school credit which will use the new equipment.