August 27, 2020

  • 84°

Plea agreement of ex-NC state Rep. David Lewis accepted

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 27, 2020

CHARLOTTE (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday accepted the guilty plea of a longtime North Carolina state lawmaker who acknowledged conducting a scheme to funnel campaign dollars to his ailing farm.

David Lewis, 49, who until last week was a chairman of the powerful House Rules Committee, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge David Cayer to carry out the plea he reached with federal prosecutors.

Lewis, a Harnett County Republican, pleaded guilty to making false statements to a bank — a felony — and for failing to file a 2018 federal tax return, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release. He will be sentenced at a later date, but prosecutors have said they will not seek active prison time.

Lewis, who was first elected to the House in 2002, became a major player at the legislature as Republicans took control of the chamber in 2011. He became a top lieutenant to House Speaker Tim Moore and controlled the flow of legislation while rules chairman.

Lewis was a chief legislative author of Republican redistricting plans that courts later declared were unlawful gerrymanders. One lawsuit involving the state congressional map that went to the U.S. Supreme Court pivoted on Lewis’ public comments about the districts favoring Republican candidates.

In a document detailing what led to the charges, U.S. attorneys wrote that Lewis opened a bank account in summer 2018 for a fictitious entity whose title appeared similar to the state Republican Party. In turn, Lewis took checks totaling $65,000 coming from his campaign coffers and put them in that account. The money was then used by Lewis Farms and to pay the rent on his home, the document says. The state GOP is not associated with the entity Lewis used to disguise the transfers.

Earlier in the year, Lewis made about $300,000 in transfers from his campaign account to his bank account for his farm, according to the document. Lewis had said his farming business had been struggling for several years. The government said Lewis ultimately reimbursed his campaign for what he transferred and ultimately sent $65,000 to the state party, in keeping with what the campaign reported in reports.

It’s unclear if Lewis, who resigned from his House seat last week just before the charges became public, faces a state campaign finance investigation. He had already announced last month he would not seek reelection in November.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently have you dined-in at restaurants since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted to allow it?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Nation/World

Rescuers poised to move in as Hurricane Laura still howls

Local

Cooper’s budget proposal includes Medicaid expansion, bonds

Local

September issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

Elections

If re-elected, Sen. Ford says he will ‘hold the line on spending’ as true conservative

Elections

Roy Cooper, Dan Forest agree to Oct. 14 debate

Elections

Rep. Warren draws on decade of experience in state House for re-election campaign

Elections

Plea agreement of ex-NC state Rep. David Lewis accepted

Elections

Pence defends police at convention amid rising race tension

Education

Elizabeth Miller Strickland donates $12 million to High Point University endowment

Education

Y Academy is helping fill the gap during blended learning

News

Partners in learning goes virtual with annual ‘Just as I Am’ fundraiser

Education

Sacred Heart Teachers awarded $10,000 for outdoor learning

Education

One week in, limited COVID-19 positives in public schools, colleges

Coronavirus

COVID-19 outbreak continues to grow at local congregate care facilities

Business

At Belly’s Diner, Linda Knight serves up home cooking favorites

Crime

Woman reports entertainment equipment, other items stolen from storage unit

Coronavirus

COVID-19 numbers remain low at jail, state prison in Rowan

Education

NC State tells students staying on campus to go home

Local

Mississippi governor faces questions after skipping mask at Salisbury event

Crime

Inmate at Piedmont Correctional charged with stashing drugs in light fixture

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Explicit photos of minors found on Kannapolis man’s iPad

Elections

‘Fighting for you’: First lady makes her case for Trump vote

Nation/World

Lawyer says Blake paralyzed, protests erupt for 3rd night

Local

Man accused of firing shots at South Carolina Trump backers