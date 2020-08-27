Letter: Vote for Biden puts Medicare in danger

This is to all seniors who are thinking about voting for Biden. They should think twice.

Trump is trying to get the economy growing and vibrant. If the economy keeps at a low pace or declines, money will not be there to pay for Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.

Biden wants to, at a minimum, close the economy for three months unless he’s using it for political reasons. Then, after November 3rd, everything will open up. Then it will be to late!

With everybody on Medicare, including illegals, taxes will go up 25% to 50%. That doesn’t count the Green New Deal. Look at California with it’s “green outs,” 100-degree temperatures. That’s coming to you if Biden wins. Think about it!

— Chris Rodgers

China Grove