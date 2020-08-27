Letter: Rally proof that some just too ignorant

After reading the article about the Dan Forest “rally” at the fairgrounds, I can’t say I was surprised.

The photos of everyone sitting there without masks, and the statement about Mr. Forrest shaking hands was just proof of the ignorance and arrogance of the Trump-era Republican Party.

I don’t know what has happened to the minds of people that make them think they are exempt from steps that will help eradicate this terrible virus — the main one being the wearing of face coverings.

If you want to get the nation back to work and to school, be responsible and adhere to the guidelines set by Governor Cooper. I admire what he has done to help North Carolina start to get back on track, and for not bending to pressure from Trump and his followers.

— Robin Hager

Salisbury