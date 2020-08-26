August 26, 2020

Sherman Green

Inmate at Piedmont Correctional charged with stashing drugs in light fixture

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:05 pm Wednesday, August 26, 2020

SALISBURY — A Winston-Salem man in prison on drug-related offenses allegedly was found this week with drugs in his cell.

Salisbury Police charged Sherman Wayne Green, 48, with felony possession of a controlled substance on a penal institution premise and misdemeanor simple possession of schedule III controlled substance. A Piedmont Correctional Institute officer found 17 bags of synthetic marijuana and 12 suboxone strips in a light fixture inside the cell, said SPD spokesman Lt. Lee Walker.

Walker said suboxone is similar to methadone and is sometimes used to induce a high.

Green was already at the prison, located at 1245 Camp Road, for a 2008 felony drug-related conviction to which he is expected to be released in 2031.

He has since been released under a $3,000 secured bond and remains at Piedmont Correctional Institute.

Comments

