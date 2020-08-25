August 26, 2020

Area Sports Briefs: Labor Day Four-Ball qualifying scheduled

By Mike London

Published 11:09 pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Staff report

Qualifying for the annual Crowder-Dorsett Memorial Labor Day Four-Ball Golf Tournament at the Country Club of Salisbury will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Sponsors include New Sarum (First and 10th Tee Sponsor), Blandy Hardwood (Driving Range Sponsor), Caniche (Scoreboard Sponsor), Cheerwine (Tee Marker Sponsor), Novant (Golf Car Sponsor), and Wallace Realty (Parking Lot Sponsor).

There are 350 golfers in this year’s field, the biggest in years.

There will be 130 teams competing for 16 spots in the Championship Flight and for 64 spots in eight open flights.

There will be 26 Senior teams competing for the  seven spots in that championship. Defending champions  Boley/Cobb are the No. 1 seeds.

There are 16 more spots  available in the two Senior open flights

The Super Senior Division has 15 teams competing for seven spots in the championship.

Defending champions Lynch/Summmerlin are the No. 1 seed.

Super Senior teams also will be seeded for a seven-team open flight.

The four women’s teams will be playing in an 18-hole  event on Monday, Sept, 7, at 12:15 p.m.

Playoffs for Championship Flights or for making the field will be conducted on Sunday afternoon.

•••

Players must wear a mask to enter the clubhouse. Players may not arrive on property until 30 minutes prior to their tee time. Players will not have access to a cart, putting green or driving range until 30 minutes prior to their tee time. No spectators are allowed.  There will be no  spectator carts. Due to mass gathering mandates participants will not be allowed in the scoreboard area following play.

