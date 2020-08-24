Salisbury man banned from Walmart caught stealing detergent

By Shavonne Potts

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man banned from Walmart was charged with stealing laundry detergent after he was caught by the store’s loss prevention.

Salisbury police say this arrest is his third this month. He has been arrested and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

Harry Claygett Van Pelt, 50, was charged with misdemeanor larceny on Saturday. He had a $9.42 bottle of laundry detergent. The loss prevention officer allegedly spotted him walk right by the cash register store with a black backpack. The detergent was found in the backpack. The officer noted Van Pelt was banned from the store after repeated theft.

He remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under an $8,000 secured bond.

Van Pelt also faces habitual larceny, two counts of larceny, failure to appear and larceny.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports

• A man reported on Saturday someone stole items from his vehicle while parked outside the Days Inn hotel, 321 Bendix Drive.

• A man reported on Saturday someone vandalized the off-ramp in the 75000 block of Interstate 85.

• A man reported on Sunday someone stole a bicycle from the 800 block of Reeves and Green streets.

• A woman reported on Sunday she was the victim of an assault while in the 1000 block of East Innes Street.

• A woman reported on Sunday she was the victim of a breaking and entering while in the 400 block of West 15th Street.

• James Tay Rogers, 42, was charged on Friday with misdemeanor communicating threats while in the 300 block of Faith Road and Avalon Drive.

• Rufus Obinia Williams, 51, was charged on Monday with simple assault while in the 1000 block of Klumac Road.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Thursday he was the victim of an assault while in the 2400 block of Jacob Bost and Henderson Grove Church roads.

• A woman reported on Thursday she was the victim of fraud that occurred over the phone while in the 1200 block of Cannon Street, Rockwell.

• A man reported on Thursday he was the victim of a breaking and entering in the 1300 block of N.C. 801, Woodleaf.

• A woman reported on Thursday she was the victim of vandalism in the 6300 block of U.S. 601.