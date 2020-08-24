August 24, 2020

Emergency services personnel responded to a three-car crash near the intersection of Mooresville Road and Lincolnton Road/ Sunset Drive. Ben Stansell/Salisbury Post

Police: Three-vehicle crash caused by street racing

By Shavonne Potts

Published 4:09 pm Monday, August 24, 2020

SALISBURY — Three people were taken to the hospital Sunday evening following a multi-vehicle collision that police say was caused by a race between two vehicles.

The incident began Sunday around 7:12 p.m. at Sunset Drive and Mooresville Road when the driver of a black Mercedes and a silver Honda were racing at a high rate of speed, said Salisbury Police detective Russ DeSantis.

Both drivers turned left from Jake Alexander Boulevard onto Mooresville Road. The driver of the Mercedes, identified as 22-year-old Daniel Tucker, of Salisbury, allegedly ran a red light. He struck a black Acura and a black Honda. The driver of the silver Honda, “backed off,” DeSantis said.

Tucker was injured and transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. The driver of the Acura, a 16-year-old female, was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center with injuries. The teen driver resides in Walkertown, the detective said.

The driver of the black Honda, Jennifer Jolon, 22, also of Salisbury, was injured and taken via ambulance to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

DeSantis did not release the name of the driver in the silver Honda. He said the investigation is ongoing no charges have been filed yet.

