August 24, 2020

Ask Us: Readers ask about political sign rules, school bus tracking

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:41 am Monday, August 24, 2020

Editor’s note: Ask Us is a weekly feature published online Mondays and in print on Tuesdays. We’ll seek to answer your questions about items or trends in Rowan County. Have a question? Email it to askus@salisburypost.com.

While rules differ in towns and cities, state regulations generally prevent candidates from posting political signs on the roadside more than one month before one-stop voting starts.

With competitive races for all available seats on the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education on November’s ballot, readers asked about the specifics of campaign sign rules. The Rowan County Board of Elections provided the Post with state and local regulations, which are also available under a link titled “Campaign Signage Info” on rowancountync.gov/elections.

State rules say political signs can be displayed in the right-of-way for the state highway system from the 30th day before one-stop voting starts to the 10th day after Election Day. This year, one-stop, or early voting, starts on October 15. That means signs can be placed in the right-of-way starting on Sept. 15.

If there are sign violations related to state rules, complaints can be directed to the local DOT office at 704-630-3200 or to NCDOT via a toll free hotline 877-368-4968. The Rowan County Board of Elections says it does not take enforcement action related to sign complaints.

Generally, political signs can be placed on a person’s private property at any time, as long as it’s outside of a city or town, said Rowan Elections Director Brenda McCubbins.

“This is a form of political speech protected by the First Amendment,” states guidance from the Rowan County Board of Elections. “However, there are a few municipalities that have ordinances dealing with the timing of sign placement, where a sign can be placed and when it needs to be removed. Any violation of such ordinance should be directed to the political body which passed it, and not a county elections office.”

In Salisbury, election signs are called “temporary freestanding signs” in the city’s land development ordinance. They cannot be larger than 6 square feet or be placed on a developed and occupied property for more than 60 days before Election Day — Sept. 4. Placement in the right-of-way is only OK if it’s allowed by state regulations.

China Grove has the same start date for sign placement, but it allows campaign signs to be 8 square feet in area.

Some towns, including East Spencer, simply say, “Political signs shall conform to state law” while others, including Cleveland, don’t set a start date. Instead, Cleveland’s rules simply say temporary signs cannot be displayed for more than 60 days. Landis appears to allow the largest signs, saying they can be 10 square feet in area.

School system can track buses

Another reader asked whether the Rowan-Salisbury School System could provide a service showing parents and students the location of their school bus.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools spokeswoman Rita Foil said the current software used by the system offers the feature, but staff haven’t yet been able to launch it because of incompatibility with other software.

“Where schools can now see their buses and where they are located, parents and students at this time cannot,” Foil said.

She said RSS is interested in and has discussed making the feature available when it’s possible.

