Two hospitalized in Sunday evening wreck

SALISBURY — Two people were taken to the hospital Sunday night after a three-car crash near the intersection of Mooresville Road and Lincolnton Road.

The wreck occurred around 7:30 p.m., and the two injured in the wreck were taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Although no details were given by Salisbury Police about the status of the injured people, scanner traffic indicated that one person was critically injured.

At least four fire trucks and about 10 police cars responded to the incident, which blocked traffic going all directions for a time.

Officers declined to provide further information and said the incident is an “ongoing traffic investigation.”