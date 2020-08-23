August 23, 2020

  • 84°

Library notes: ecoEXPLORE encourages kids to enjoy the outdoors

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 23, 2020

By Hope Loman
Rowan Public Library

Last fall at the North Carolina Library Association Convention, I happened to pass by a booth in the vendor hall that advertised a new program provided by The NC Arboretum called ecoEXPLORE. Intrigued at the bright colors of their display and shiny promotional flyers, I stopped to listen to the spiel of the person manning the booth. Within 30 seconds, I knew that this would be a wonderful children’s program to promote at the Rowan Public Library.

Shortly after arriving home from the NCLA conference, I applied for the RPL South Branch to become an ecoEXPLORE Hotspot; with the large backyard, creek, and the park across the street, it had the most opportunities out of all of the branches for patrons to explore nature. After waiting for several months to hear back, I found out that we had been approved as an official ecoEXPLORE site.

So what is ecoEXPLORE? According to their website, it is “an incentive-based citizen science program for children in grades K-8…(that) combines science exploration with kid-friendly technology….encouraging (kids) to explore the outdoors.” Basically, think of it as a nature-themed spin on Pokemon Go, where children use their own device to take pictures of different animals or plants, and then share the pictures to their profile. ecoEXPLORE staff review the pictures and assign points, which can be traded in for various prizes, including iPod touches, digital cameras, and binoculars. All approved submissions are sent to the iNaturalist Network and used by real scientists to classify plant and animal species all over the world.

If this sounds like something your child might enjoy, I encourage you to register for our Sept. 30 program virtual program with ecoEXPLORE, where a representative will discuss entomology, the study of bugs, and give more information about how to become an ecoEXPLORE scientist. You can contact me at hope.loman@rowancountync.gov and I will provide a Zoom link closer to the date of the program.

In the meantime, here are some fun nature-themed titles at the library that your whole family will enjoy:

  • “Nature’s Ninja: Animals with Spectacular Skills” by Rebecca Johnson – Learn about the ninja-like talents of animals like geckos and about the scientists studying them.
  • “Entomologists in Action” by Anne Rooney — See how entomologists apply the principles of science as they research the world’s 1.3 million insect species.
  • “The Wonders of Nature” by Ben Hoare — Learn about over 100 remarkable creature and mineral species from nature and key facts about their natural history.
  • “Nature’s Day Out and About: Spotting, Making and Collecting Activities” by Kay Maguire — This book shows how young adventurers can connect with nature whatever seasons it is, from sowing seeds to making ice sculptures.
  • “Outdoor Math: Fun Activities for Every Season” by Emma Adbage — Children can learn about shapes, time, patterns, and more by going outside and interacting with the natural world in these simple activities.
  • “Outdoor Photography” by John Hamilton — Young photographers can learn the history of landscape photography and how to take great landscape and wildlife pictures by finding out photography basics.

Hope Loman is the children’s room supervisor at Rowan Public Library.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently have you dined-in at restaurants since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted to allow it?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

Back in the building: Some private schools restarted earlier, embraced same cleaning routines

Elections

Local Democrats say the messaging was strong during virtual Democratic National Convention

Crime

Farewell not goodbye: SPD deputy chief headed to Chicago

Coronavirus

Y Academy, local organizations latest to receive grants from COVID-19 Relief Fund

Local

Stansell joins Salisbury Post news staff

News Main

High school soccer: Webb taking perfect storm of speed and skill to Georgia soccer team

News

Weddings for August

Business

Biz Roundup: New EDC advertising campaign promotes smaller being better campaign

Local

Medication take-back event scheduled Friday

Lifestyle

RV lifestyle — the way to roll

East Spencer

Local pastors to head East Spencer-based youth advocacy program

Local

Bury Home Companion returns in late August with attention on Bell Tower Green

Business

Building confidence in the boutique: Local businesses partner with new cancer institute

Kannapolis

City of Kannapolis names new chief of police

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 clusters reported at NC State, UNC-Chapel Hill

Nation/World

Postmaster says election mail will go through despite cuts

Nation/World

California wildfires among largest in state history

News

State jobless rate up to 8.5%; application for extended federal benefits approved

Local

Dryer catches fire at county detention center; no one hurt

Coronavirus

UPDATED: County reports additional death from Autumn Care nursing home

Education

Three Hanford Dole Elementary staff positive for COVID-19

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 22

Crime

Police: Man dragged 20 yards, injured in hit-and-run

Local

Rowan Creek Week kicks off with events to dip your toes in