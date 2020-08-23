Biz Roundup: New EDC advertising campaign promotes smaller being better campaign

SALISBURY — The Rowan County EDC has launched a new advertising campaign that focuses on promoting the county’s sparse population compared to urban areas. Titled “Smaller Can Be Better, the advertising campaign is being featured in national site selection publications, in direct mail and across social media channels.

This campaign was inspired by the idea that suburban, mid-sized cities and rural areas could benefit from expansions and relocations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Companies are looking to mitigate that risk and so are seeking smaller communities,” Rowan County EDC President Rod Crider said in a news release. “Likewise, individuals are finding more security in smaller areas and benefit from lower costs, particularly housing. Rowan County offers a better balance with open spaces and less congestion but is still easily accessible to the urban amenities in nearby cities.”

Novant Health recognized by American Heart Association for patient care

The Rowan Medical Center was one of several Novant Health hospitals in North Carolina that was recently recognized with a Get With The Guidelines Gold Plus award from the American Heart Association.

“We’re proud to once again be recognized by the American Heart Association for our commitment to high quality care for our patients,” Dr. Eric Deshaies, system physician executive for Novant Health Neuroscience & Psychiatry Institute, said in a press release. “More than half of Novant Health’s hospitals have achieved stroke certification from The Joint Commission, and we’re dedicated to the advancement of stroke care through artificial intelligence and emerging therapies. The Get With The Guidelines recognition is a testament to our commitment.”

The awards were given out to hospitals that maintained proven quality indicators known to speed up patient recovery and reduce death and disability among patients.

More information about the awards and Novant Health can be found at NovantHealth.org.

Chamber seeking prizes for Total Resource Campaign

The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce is asking for businesses to donate prizes to support their “Local SUPER Heroes” Total Resource Campaign.

The goals for this year’s campaign are to add 50 new members, maintain a 90% retention of first year renewals, have 10% Tiered Benefit Members for 2021 investments and $5,000 in non-dues revenue.

The campaign kicked off on Aug. 10 and will conclude on Sept. 18. Prizes will be given out on Sept. 21 at a board meeting.

The chamber is looking for anything that would make for a good prize, including an hour of professional time, gift baskets, restaurant gift certificates, hotel accommodations or promotional items.

More information on how to donate can be found by emailing info@rowanchamber.com or by calling 704-633-4221.

Local racing team partners with new sponsor for a doubleheader race

StarCom Racing and its driver Quin Houff partnered with Eagle Rock Wealth Management for the Drydene 311 Doubleheader this weekend at the Dover International Speedway.

StarCom Racing, based in Salisbury, has competed in over 100 NASCAR Cup Series races after debuting in 2017. Quin Houff currently drives the No. 00 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE.

Eagle Rock Wealth Management is a financial services firm based out of East Hanover, NJ. Eagle Rock serves as the financial advisor to StarCom Fiber, the racing team’s parent company.

More information on StarCom racing can be found at www.starcomracing.com or by following the team on social media @starcomracing.