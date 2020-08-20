Chamber of Commerce names members of 2020-21 Leadership Rowan class

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce has announced the 22 members of its 28th Leadership Rowan class.

Leadership Rowan is a leadership development program sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. It’s designed to groom qualified individuals to become leaders in communities throughout Rowan County. More than 580 people have graduated from the leadership program over its nearly three decade history.

“We are extremely proud of the history and success of Leadership Rowan with over 580 graduates of the program,” said Leadership Rowan Steering Committee Chairman Nick Means in a news release. “This year’s class is the first one to receive funds from the Alex Clark Memorial Scholarship. The recommendation came from one of Alex’s classmates who saw his leadership, determination and sacrifice as he battled ALS while completing Leadership Rowan. The scholarship fund was matched by Alisha Byrd-Clark and the Alex Clark Foundation, which enabled more assistance to be provided to participants in the program.”

The Leadership Rowan program will begin this month and run through May 2021.

The members of the class are: Lorie Aldridge (Trinity Oaks); James Joseph Amaral (City of Salisbury); Jonathan Barbee (People Growing Together-Toastmasters Club); Lisa Berger (Rowan County government); Bryson D. Boyd (Novant Health Rowan Medical Center); Tambra Cochran (Atrium Health); Joseph Dismuke (NC Works); Desiree Dunston (Novant Health Rowan Medical Center); LaShaunda Durham (Communities In Schools of Rowan County); Hayley Edwards (Cabarrus-Rowan Community Health Centers, Inc.); Rony Euceda (BA Environmental Inc.); Sabrina Harris (Vibes); Sheila Holshouser (Rowan County government); Jeremy Jacobs (GreerWalker CPAs & Advisers); John P. McGrail (Edward Jones); Sarah Paynter (Smart Start Rowan); Holly Pore (Rowan-Salisbury School System); Cara Reavis (Rowan Investment Co., Inc.); Kelly Shrader (Milford Hills United Methodist Church); Christopher Sloop (Rowan County government); Sarah Walker (Rowan-Cabarrus Community College); and Kristine Wiles (Rowan Helping Ministries).

The members of this year’s class will spend the next 10 months going on tours and having hands-on experiences in Rowan County. They will also network with other leaders in the community.

For more information, contact Rowan Chamber Member Services Director Erica Church at 704-633-4221 or echurch@rowanchamber.com.