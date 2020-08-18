Online poll results: How will you vote in November?

Question: How do you plan to vote in November’s election?

Answers:

• Before Election Day at an early voting site: 354 votes (43.92%)

• On Election Day: 318 votes (39.45%)

•Absentee by mail: 116 votes (14.39%)

• I don’t plan to vote / I’m not a voter: 17 votes (2.23%)

Vote: This poll, which is not scientific, reflects 806 votes submitted online. Vote in the latest poll at salisburypost.com.