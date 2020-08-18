August 18, 2020

  • 75°

Online poll results: How will you vote in November?

By Post Opinion

Published 9:46 am Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Question: How do you plan to vote in November’s election?

Answers:

• Before Election Day at an early voting site: 354 votes (43.92%)

• On Election Day: 318 votes (39.45%)

Absentee by mail: 116 votes (14.39%)

• I don’t plan to vote / I’m not a voter: 17 votes (2.23%)

Vote: This poll, which is not scientific, reflects 806 votes submitted online. Vote in the latest poll at salisburypost.com.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently have you dined-in at restaurants since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted to allow it?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

Back in session: RSS welcomes first group of students back for in-person classes

Local

Commissioners give give go-ahead for bids on COVID-19 construction

Crime

Police department lays out uses for grant funding

Local

Few changes Monday in Rowan’s COVID-19 outbreak

Education

For now, end-of-grade tests still planned in public schools

Education

Portal access troubles mark 1st day of N.C. public schools

Education

Virus clusters erupt at US universities as semester begins

Education

Photos: First day of school at Corriher-Lipe Middle

Crime

Blotter: Armed robbers steal cash from Circle K

Crime

Man faces voluntary manslaughter charges after Rockwell argument turns deadly

Education

Students return to school for first time since COVID-19 shutdown

Ask Us

Ask Us: What’s the status of effort to reduce court referrals?

Elections

Political notebook: Biden campaign hosts HBCU roundtable for NC students

News

Over $700K raised for slain boy’s funeral in Wilson

News

Pelosi to call House back into session to vote on USPS bill

Local

Another COVID-19 cluster reported in UNC-Chapel Hill housing

News

Herman rallies to win Wyndham in Greensboro, qualify for FedEx playoffs

Crime

Blotter: Spencer man arrested for animal cruelty, accused of shooting cat

Coronavirus

Local nursing homes continue to be affected by COVID-19

Education

Local students will have two historic first days of school this week

Local

Taken too soon: Retired soldier remembered as good teammate in life, battle

Local

Interpretive walk construction begins for Dixonville-Lincoln Memorial project; set to be completed in December

Nation/World

Robert Trump, the president’s younger brother, dead at 71

Business

Bottle and Can opening new location in Concord