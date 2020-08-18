August 19, 2020

Letter: Ask Burr to co-sponsor Global Child Thrive Act

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Over 250 million children around the world are faced with disadvantages rendering them unable to reach their full growth potential. If they’re able to survive to reach their adolescent years, they’ll be faced with even more challenges such as an expected 25% loss in their annual income once they reach the workforce.

It’s because of this issue that on Oct. 28th, 2019, Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt Introduced the Global Child Thrive Act. This act, when passed, will greatly refocus the U.S. Agency for International Development to increase global support in both quality and quantity for these children faced with adversity.

Many Senators have cosponsored this bill, and on June 4th Sen. Thom Tillis from our great state of North Carolina joined this list. This is a great step toward helping to improve the lives of these children, but it’s not the end.

In order to ensure that this bill will be passed before the senate, we North Carolinians must take the time to use our voice.

Currently only Sen. Tillis has co-sponsored this act. As great as this is, we still have yet to hear from Sen. Richard Burr.

Many organizations around this nation, such as the Borgen Project, have proven how phone calls to our congressmen are beneficial to getting our concerns heard.

If many of us take the time to reach out with a phone call to Sen. Burr’s office, we can influence his decision to cosponsor this act and ensure North Carolina’s part is played in advocating for the children in need.

— Cortarius Polk

Salisbury

