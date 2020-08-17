August 17, 2020

  • 75°

For now, end-of-grade tests still planned in public schools

By Carl Blankenship

Published 5:08 pm Monday, August 17, 2020

SALISBURY – The beginning of in-person classes on Monday brought many changes for public school students, but one thing is, so far, staying the same: public school students can still expect to take end-of-grade tests at the end of the semester.

Rowan Salisbury Schools Director of accountability Kelly Burgess said there have been no waivers issued and the tests are still part of state and federal requirements. All standardized testing was waived by the federal government for the previous semester after districts across the country were ordered to close.

RSS moved to virtual learning, though Burgess and Superintendent Lynn Moody said there were learning setbacks as a result. In some other districts learning was cut off completely in March.

RSS is starting this year off slowly as well. There will be no assessment-type assignments for the first two weeks of classes across the district as it adjusts to the blended A-and-B-day model put in place to comply with orders passed down by Gov. Roy Cooper. Moody said the district wants to start off the year by reconnecting with students.

Changes to testing are a possibility across the state. Though, Burgess said it’s unlikely there would be any modifications to the EOGs themselves because there is no precedent for such a change. If the district is still using a blended model by the end of the semester, Burgess said, it will be able to administer the tests to the two groups of students in a 10-day window.

The district is also delaying its renewal-prompted pilot programs for new competency-based assessments until next semester. The new method will involve small assessments called verifiers, which will be delivered electronically, to denote a student has mastered a certain concept or level of a subject.

Pilots for the new program were planned for this semester, but Burgess said the district is holding off amid the challenging start to school. The pilot for the verifiers is now planned for the spring semester, and the district will select an elementary, middle and high school to take on the new accountability measure.

The district has generally taken an anti-standardized testing stance. Moody has pointed out standardized tests were almost immediately waved at the federal level when the pandemic began to spread rapidly in the spring. A common critique is the tests to do not measure mastery of subjects and force all students in a class into the same block of content for a set period of time.

The district does not control supplemental SAT and ACT college entrance exams, but all high school juniors are still slated to take the ACT next semester.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How do you plan to vote in November's election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

Few COVID-19 changes Monday in Rowan’s COVID-19 outbreak

Education

For now, end-of-grade tests still planned in public schools

Education

Portal access troubles mark 1st day of N.C. public schools

Education

Virus clusters erupt at US universities as semester begins

Education

Photos: First day of school at Corriher-Lipe Middle

Crime

Blotter: Armed robbers steal cash from Circle K

Crime

Man faces voluntary manslaughter charges after Rockwell argument turns deadly

Education

Students return to school for first time since COVID-19 shutdown

Ask Us

Ask Us: What’s the status of effort to reduce court referrals?

Elections

Political notebook: Biden campaign hosts HBCU roundtable for NC students

News

Over $700K raised for slain boy’s funeral in Wilson

News

Pelosi to call House back into session to vote on USPS bill

Local

Another COVID-19 cluster reported in UNC-Chapel Hill housing

News

Herman rallies to win Wyndham in Greensboro, qualify for FedEx playoffs

Crime

Blotter: Spencer man arrested for animal cruelty, accused of shooting cat

Coronavirus

Local nursing homes continue to be affected by COVID-19

Education

Local students will have two historic first days of school this week

Local

Taken too soon: Retired soldier remembered as good teammate in life, battle

Local

Interpretive walk construction begins for Dixonville-Lincoln Memorial project; set to be completed in December

Nation/World

Robert Trump, the president’s younger brother, dead at 71

Business

Bottle and Can opening new location in Concord

Local

Marriages for July 2020

Local

June 2020 corporations

Education

More than 500 bags of school supplies given away at drive-thru Community Resource Fair