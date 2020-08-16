August 16, 2020

Marriages for July 2020

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 16, 2020

Wedding licenses issued by Rowan County Register of Deeds John Brindle

• Christopher Martin Truett to Melody Danette Patterson

• Bobby Lee Trimnal Jr. to Sherry Lea Morris

• Travis Ray Wilhite to Carie Renee Huinter

• William Scott Bunch to Lauren Nicole Houston

• Hannah Elizabeth Surratt to Eric Robert Stapula

• Stephanie Danielle Johnston to Michael Edward Jones

• Ryan Thomas Craft to Brianna Dominque Carlisle

• Bobbie Fugate Pate to James Michael Thomas

• Jonathan Clark Agner to Lauren Elizabeth Marksberry

• Logan Michael Gibson to Briana Lynn Calloway

• Nikita Nikolaev to Sofia Tchoukreeva

• Alicia Ann Mills to Walter Raymond Johnston

• Jacob Glenn Hunsucker to Haley Michelle Carlisle

• Nikko Alexander Fiorentino to Hannah Marie Dagenhart

• Dominick Henry Locascio to Evelyn Magali de Leon

• Edward Michael Preslar Sr. to Ines Preslar

• Michael Keith Anderson Jr. to Amber Nicole Gibson

• Magdaleno Mercado Arzate to Rosario Donaire Rodriguez

• Erin Elizabeth Gutierrez to Joshua Dale Barrett

• Jamie Kyle Fraley to Angela Lynn Marze

• Shelby M’Lynn Davis to Avanti Maurice Nettles

• Thomas Lee Oles to Jessica Ann Johnson

• Vanessa Colleen Stellman to Ashley Duane Hyman

• Adam Justin Allman to Brittany Smith Gumpert

• Tammy Leona Rogers to Tommy Reid Threadgill

