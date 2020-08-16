March 2020 corporations

March corporations from N.C. Secretary of State Elaine Marshall

• Wise Buys LLC, Stephanie Wise, 445 Carlton Ridge Lane, China Grove

• BG Enterprises of Pleasant Village LLC, Benjamin Gable, 1120 W. N.C. Highway 152, China Grove

• Triple C Appraisals LLC, Chad C. Corriher, 350 N.C. Highway 152 East, China Grove

• Ketchie Street Renovations LLC, Anson Phillips, 410 W. 1st Street, China Grove

• Country Lotus Soaps LLC, Iris Gutierrez, 405 Park St., China Grove

• Mydnyt Ryder Enterprises LLC, Richard Colin McFarling, 304 E. 1st Ave., China Grove

• 3D Vision LLC, Andre Bernard McCain, 301 John St. Apt 1, China Grove

• MDP Construction LLC, Matthew Perry, 240 Woodland Dr., China Grove

• West Rowan Grill Inc., Anita Roberts, 8870 Statesville Blvd., Cleveland

• Sam La Flamme Photography LLC, Samantha La Flamme, 2575 Phifer Road, Cleveland

• Samp Investment 3 LLC, Gurmeet Singh, 11260 Statesville Blvd., Cleveland

• Thick Woman Apparel LLC, Sharell Ford, 200 Grant Street, East Spencer

• S&S Metals LLC, Kevin Spry, 217 Zion Church Road, Gold Hill

• Sosa’s Home Improvement LLC, Romeo E. Sosa, 340 Forest View Dr., Kannapolis

• TnG Prints LLC, Travis Bradberry, 500 N. Central Ave., Landis

• Amphone Lao House Center LLC, Amphone Sipasert, 2360 N. Cannon Blvd., Landis

• TJRK Enterprises LLC, Ronald J. Toole, 111 Rankin Road, Landis

• Southern Tier Equestrian Center LLC, Stacey Strong, 3075 Jackson Road, Mooresville

• Third Creek Pipeline LLC, Martin A. Overcash, 675 Ervin Farm Road, Mooresville

• Real Technologies LLC, Randy Palacios, 9030 W. N.C. Hwy. 152, Mooresville

• The Gegorek Group LLC, Stephen Gegorek, 855 Sides Road, Rockwell

• Southeast Legends Tour Inc., Jeffrey L. Jordan, 11895 Old Concord Road, Rockwell

• Mojo Pup LLC, James Bryan Cheek, 4675 E. N.C. Hwy 152, Rockwell

• Waddell Fabrications LLC, Russell L. Waddell, 410 Huntington Ridge Drive, Rockwell

• Sister Circle Mentorship Foundation, Grace Gbunblee, 108 Elmwood Dr., Salisbury

• Cress Bobcat & Backhoe Service LLC, Logan P. Cress, 450 Organ Church Road, Salisbury

• Industrial Base Solutions Inc., Cameron Spencer, 860 Deer Lake Run, Salisbury

• JTR Painting LLC, Jaime Tavira Reyna, 240 Pinevale Drive, Salisbury

• Team Chevrolet Buick GMC of Boone LLC, Kristin Dillard, 316 Depot Street, Salisbury

• Hope House of Rowan LLC, Trading Ford Baptist Church of Salisbury, 3600 Long Ferry Road, Salisbury

• Living My Best Life Coaching and Empowerment LLC, Tara White, 414 Doral Court, Salisbury

• Sparkle With Wanda LLC, Wanda Morris, 1709 Terra Ct., Salisbury

• Mathis & Ellis Holdings LLC Brani Ellis, 1234 Celebration Drive, Salisbury

• Sweet Carolina Property Corp., Ingrid Lissette Jaimes, 1060 Old U.S. Hwy. 70, Salisbury

• By Any Meanz Transport LLC, Joseph A. Davis, 309 Southwest St., Salisbury

• KNK Transport LLC, Hasaan Smith, 916 Lincolnton Road, Salisbury

• All His Construction LLC, Michael Morgan, 114 Hampshire Ct., Salisbury

• Post Pickleball LLC, Jonathan A. Post, 225 Stonewall Road, Salisbury

• Mr. Cone Ice Cream Inc., Yosvani Bello, 375 Sunday Dr., Salisbury

• Grizzy Entertainment LLC, Charles R. Green Jr., 710 S. Salisbury GQ Ave., Salisbury

• Law Office of James A. Davis II P.C., James A. Davis II, 215 North Main Street, Salisbury

• Iglesia Trompeta de Dios Spencer, Jose David Ortiz Hernandez, 1125 Phillip St., Salisbury

• Grace Properties of Salisbury LLC, Frances M. McCray, 316 N. Main St., Salisbury

• Yamachi Concrete Inc., Martin Vivero Jr., 855 White Rock Ave., Salisbury

• No Limits Performance LLC, Brian Hawkins, 4260 U.S. Hwy. 601, Salisbury

• MK Financial Solutions LLC, Takeisha Ellis, 227 Ludwick Ave., Salisbury

• Bingham-Smith Inc., William Patrick Smith, 6010 Bertie Ave., Salisbury

• V&K Properties of Rowan LLC, Victor L. Smith, 1160 Long Creek Lane, Salisbury

• Adrenal Cancer Warriors — We are Stronger Together, Grace F. Krenrich, 225 Castle Keep Road, Salisbury

• GuGu Crafts LLC, Manuel J. Medina, 326 West C Avenue, Salisbury

• Flippin Consulting LLC, Lisa Flippin, 145 Miles Drive, Salisbury

• Ants Pressure Washing LLC, Crystal Foy, 1250 Safrit Road, Salisbury

• Respiritus Heath Safety and Environmental Services LLC, Steven A. Hines, 1604 N. Main St., Salisbury

• D.G. Reynolds LLC, David Michael Reynolds, 274 Echo Hill Lane, Salisbury

• Villaggio Nails & Spa LLC, Nga Tina Thi Vo, 1007 Webb Road, Salisbury

• Zion Marine Inc., Zachary Myall, 163 Copper Leaf Lane, Salisbury

• NOLA Southern Cousins LLC, Krysten Jones, 217 Woodson St. Apt. 5, Salisbury

• Miller’s Automotive NC LLC, Edward James Miller III, 4435 Leonard Road, Salisbury

• Build704 LLC, Kevin Jones, 8 Pickett Ave., Spencer

• Ar&J Boutique LLC, Eva Fleming, 120 Tenth St., Spencer

• Phoenix Communications Group LLC, Jerry Scott Gentry, 7060 Woodleaf Road, Woodleaf