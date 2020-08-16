Letter: Read letter, work to improve theater scene

Salisbury audiences have seen decades of great theatre directed by Reid Leonard at Piedmont Players Theatre.

He has raised money to renovate buildings for theater and built a youth education and theater program.

I have been in the lobby after productions and seen young people, back home from college, express their appreciation to Reid for opportunities he made possible.

All who care about theater should look at Reid’s August 2nd letter published in the Salisbury Post (“Leonard says he was fired by PPT board”) and work to invest in a bright future for theater in Salisbury.

— Walter Beeker

