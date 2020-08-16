August 16, 2020

June 2020 corporations

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 16, 2020

June corporations from the N.C. Secretary of State Elaine Marshall

China Grove

• City Block Holdings LLC, Jason M. Epley, 503 Frontier Circle, China Grove

• J&P Automotives Inc., Pamela Hines, 4325 Old Beatty Ford Road, China Grove

• Buckeye & Longleaf Capital LLC, Chandler Martinez, 5480 Enochville School Road, China Grove

• South Rowan Community Church Inc., Ronnie James, 1705 A S. Main Street, China Grove

• Red Dirt Properties of NC LLC., Kandie Lambert, 1190 Millbridge Road, China Grove

Cleveland

• Unique Home Care Services Inc, Shirley C. Hampton, 190 Mt. Hall Road, Cleveland

• Crim Della Creme LLC, Christopher Martin, 13050 Statesville Blvd., Cleveland

• Drive 2020 NC LLC, Troy Fink, 1380 3rd Creek Church Road, Cleveland

Gold Hill

• Gold Hill Flower Company LLC, Melissa Hammill, 870 St. Stephens Church Road, Gold Hill

Granite Quarry

• Natural Organics LLC, James Sustain Holdren, 130 S. Salisbury Ave., Granite Quarry

Kannapolis

• Lake Kannapolis Wildlife Preservation Association, Jim Atkinson, 124 Dexter Ave., Kannapolis

Landis

• Senmiao Trade LLC, Shuqin Yin, 106 N. Meriah St., Landis

• Home and Commercial Cleaning LLC, Joseph Hunter Morrison, 204 S. Meriah St., Landis

Mooresville

• Performance Land Sales of the Carolinas LLC, Richard Roberts, 10160 Unity Church Road, Mooresville

Mount Ulla

• ArboVe LLC, Datatech Information Services Inc., 3555 Bear Poplar Road, Mount Ulla

Salisbury

• All Sports Sponsor Corporation, Horatio Everhart, 6235 Lynn Rd., Salisbury

• National Association of Future Esports Athletes LLC, Alexander Filutze, 4215 Woodleaf Road, Salisbury

• 4Track Systems LLC, Brad Beachy, 500-A North Long Street, Salisbury

• Abundant Living Real Estate Investments LLC, Dawud Ziyad, 1162 Landsdown Dr., Salisbury

• Mickelson Motorsports LLC, Rodney Mickelson, 1525 Deer Creek Dr., Salisbury

• Complete Well-Care Source LLC, Myra Wilson, 1320 Landsdown Dr., Salisbury

• West Park Baptist Church Inc., Donna M. Swinson, 720 King Road, Salisbury

• Simply Ginger Inc., Ginger B. Hill, 4480 Mt. Hope Church Road, Salisbury

• B’s Effort Changing Counseling PLLC, Lanesha Price, 507 West Innes Street, Suite 230, Salisbury

• Perfect Timing Auto Group LLC, Preston Morgan, 3005 S. Main St., Ste A, Salisbury

• Aunt Lynn’s Catering LLC, Rosalyn Burris, 515 Geroid St., Salisbury

• Bradley Boyd Enterprises LLC, Bradley E. Boyd, 2830 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury

• Trinity Vending LLC, Melissa Taylor, 1509 E. Innes Street, Salisbury

• MPX Manufacturing Inc., Jeffrey T. Goodman, 1296 Safrit Road, Salisbury

• Decadent Mixes LLC, Traci Williams, 232 Richmond Road, Salisbury

• ER Real Estate Holdings LLC, Andrew Davis, 640 Statesville Blvd. Ste 1, Salisbury

• Juerma LLC, Marjel Tani, 1609 W. Innes St., Salisbury

• Dreamency LLC, Brad Foster, 1036 Foxbrook Place, Salisbury

• M.E. Russell Construction LLC, Kathy Russell, 3430 E. Ridge Road, Salisbury

• Ambitiouz Minds Academy, Michelle F. Bailey, 627 West Innes St. Ste 102, Salisbury

• Moore’s Mobile Homes LLC, Gregory C. Moore, 295 Monarch Dr., Salisbury

• Spray Clean Power Wash LLC, Chipper Eugene Thomas, 305 Riverside Dr., Salisbury

• Vocation Potentials LLC, Marchea Sovde, 101 Sycamore Road, Salisbury

• Yard Sharks Lawn Services LLC, Kinston Nesbitt, 115 Cameron Dr., Salisbury

• Capitan’s Used Tools LLC, Jose Mendoza, 1950 Harrison Road, Salisbury

• Victory Team LLC, Melissa B. Yates, 439 Autumnlight Dr., Salisbury

• Avalon Nails LLC, Cuc Huynh, 122 N. Avalon Dr., Salisbury

• Empyrean Properties LLC, Steven James Colwell, 121 Sterling Ct., Salisbury

• The Starnes Group LLC, R. Bryant Starnes, 320 Vineyard Dr., Salisbury

• SWC Realty LLC, Suzanne W. Cranford, 625 Shore Acres Road, Salisbury

• Iron Hills Developers LLC, Alan C. Thompson, 1515 Webb Road, Salisbury

• Adah Drywall and Finishing LLC, Antonio De Anda Hernandez, 415 Geiger Lane, Apt. 38, Salisbury

• Culp AG Services LLC, Andrew J. Davis, 640 Statesville Blvd. Ste. 1, Salisbury

• Trendy Styles LLC, Misty Causey, 112 North Main St., Salisbury

• S.W.A.G.G.A. Youth Apprenticeship  Inc, Elijah D. Belton, 909 S Main St. #103, Salisbury

• Next Level Underwear LLC, Jeanette Hancock, 1211 S Railroad St., Salisbury

• Shoreline Farm and Motorcross Inc., Travis Shulenburger, 135 Little Crane Cove Lane, Salisbury

• Ivama INC, Ma Maricela Mercado Paz, 1303 Wrenwood Ct.,  Salisbury

Woodleaf

• J&B Woodcrafts LLC, David A. Kauffman, 6270 Foster Road, Woodleaf

