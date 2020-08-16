Ann Farabee column: Our sorrows

By Ann Farabee

If you have been to the grocery store lately, you may have noticed the same thing I have noticed. They seem to be stocked up on everything, except the things I am looking for.

But on this day, I saw a really great price on my favorite bottled water.

As I reached down to pick up the 24-pack, I realized it was the only one remaining. It was already open — and several of the bottles had fallen out. Being the super shopper I am, I located the missing bottles on the back corner of the shelf. I slid them into the packaging and then struggled to get them all placed safely on the bottom of my shopping cart.

Ahh…. money saved. It was worth the extra effort!

After checking out, I happily headed across the slightly downhill road to the parking lot. That was when I began to hear a bump. And another bump. I looked down to see two bottles of water rolling across the parking lot. I then saw a man chasing after two more bottles that had escaped.

I had to put a stop to this! So, I grabbed the flimsy cardboard from underneath the cart that held the remaining bottles, and attempted to lift it and place it inside my cart. That was when they all began to fall out one at once before I could stop them. All I could do was watch 24 bottles of water rolling across the parking lot.

Just what I always hope will happen — attention brought to myself in the grocery store parking lot. It was entertaining to say the least.

With the help of some compassionate people chasing after one bottle, then another one, and another one — and carrying them in their arms, they were finally corralled and loaded into my car. It was a sight to see.

As I watched the bottles flying away from me, while struggling desperately to keep them in my possession, I realized that my load sure did get lighter as they left my grasp and rolled away. They were then picked up and carried by someone else.

The verse that came to mind:

Isaiah 53:4 says, “Surely he has borne our griefs and carried our sorrows.”

What? Jesus carries our sorrows? Yes, Jesus carries our sorrows! He carried them to the cross. And…He still carries them! We do not have to.

One more thing:

When I got home that day and unloaded the groceries, I then realized I did not have all 24 water bottles. There were only 21.

Somehow, I think Jesus was letting me know that he not only carries my sorrows for me, but some of my sorrows He takes away completely!

Ann Farabee is a teacher, writer and speaker. Contact her at annfarabee@gmail.com or annfarabee.com.