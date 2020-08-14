August 15, 2020

  • 73°

Sheriff’s office: Man faces weapons charge after fleeing traffic stop

By Carl Blankenship

Published 2:34 pm Friday, August 14, 2020

SALISBURY –Tamin Kenyon Benjamin, 20, of Salisbury, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and felony fleeing to elude arrest on Thursday in connection to a Saturday incident during which he allegedly drove away from a traffic stop.

According to an incident report from Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Benjamin was pulled over after a deputy ran the plate number of a Chevrolet Impala being driven in the South Main Street and Airport Road area. The vehicle’s registration was expired and the vehicle’s owner, which was not Benjamin, had an expired license.

Benjamin allegedly gave another name while pulled over on Henderson Grove Church Road and admitted to smoking marijuana in the vehicle earlier as well as having some in the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. When the officer told Benjamin and his passenger to step out of the vehicle so it could be searched, Benjamin allegedly put the vehicle in drive and and drove away along the road.

The officer saw a green light exit the driver’s side of the vehicle while pursuing Benjamin. Another deputy discovered a Glock handgun with a green laser attachment while searching the road.

Benjamin allegedly drove in excess of 100 mph and turned off the vehicle’s lights while fleeing. The deputy saw the vehicle’s brake lights off Peach Orchard Road and saw movement in the woods. Benjamin’s passenger exited, and the Salisbury Police Department brought in a K-9 unit to track Benjamin. SPD was able to confirm Benjamin’s identity.

The vehicle caught fire while unoccupied. The Salisbury Fire Department extinguished the blaze.

Benjamin has a 2018 felony conviction for possession of a schedule II substance. Apple iPhones and handgun magazines were found in the vehicle as well.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How do you plan to vote in November's election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Nation/World

Ex-FBI lawyer to plead guilty in Trump-Russia probe review

Nation/World

Tropical Storm Josephine closer to land in busy Atlantic hurricane season

Elections

Post Office warns states about mail voting

Coronavirus

UNC-Chapel Hill sees two COVID outbreaks in reopened dorms

Education

All three school board seats contested as filing closes

Coronavirus

Spencer nursing home has COVID-19 outbreak

Crime

Blotter: Arrest made in connection with Kannapolis shooting incident

Crime

Sheriff’s office: Man faces weapons charge after fleeing traffic stop

News

Forest abandons lawsuit challenging Cooper executive orders

Crime

Update: Funeral held for boy, 5, who was fatally shot in Wilson

Education

Salisbury-Rowan NAACP hosts virtual town hall with superintendent

Nation/World

Crews try to tame California wildfire as heat wave arrives

Coronavirus

Nursing home outbreak first reported last week sees first COVID-19 death

Coronavirus

1,400 face masks given out at county’s drive-thru giveaway

Crime

Blotter: August 14

Business

With more than 1,500 patrons in two weeks, High Rock Lake restaurant gets off to hot start

Business

State awards $584,100 grant to Three Rivers Land Trust for farmland preservation in Cabarrus County

Crime

Teen faces laundry list of charges after string of larcenies

Crime

Salisbury man faces charges after trying to retrieve phone from police

Crime

Police: Father hospitalized after being shot in argument with son

Education

RSS teachers adapting classrooms to the pandemic

Education

Shoutouts

Coronavirus

County launches paramedic program for those recovering COVID-19

Education

Cooper directs $95.6 million for students affected by COVID-19