Blotter: August 14

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Tuesday someone stole his firearm from his home in the 6700 block of East N.C. 152, Rockwell.

• A man reported on Tuesday someone stole items from his vehicle while in the 2700 block of Lower Stone Church Road, Rockwell.

• Roger Adam Furr, 52, was charged on Tuesday with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance schedule III while in the 1100 block of Klondale Street, China Grove.

• Cedric Cornell Ross, 37, was charged on Tuesday at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor assault on a female.

• Lakita Lashae Collins, 34, was charged on Tuesday at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office with felony motor vehicle theft.

In Salisbury Police Department

• Sunnie Amanda Peckinpaugh, 30, was charged on Wednesday with misdemeanor simple assault while in the 1500 block of West Colonial Drive.

• Reginald Bernard Wilson, 33, was charged on Wednesday with felony possession of a controlled substance on a penal institute premise.