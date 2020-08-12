Woman found dead in converted swimming pool

SALISBURY — A Salisbury woman is believed to have drowned in a swimming pool after she was found by her boyfriend at her Old Concord Road home.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Karen Star Shaver, 59, was found Monday afternoon in a pool that she converted to a koi fish pond. The home is located in the 4000 block of Old Concord Road.

Her boyfriend told deputies she was sitting in a lounge chair by the pool when he and a friend left the house to look into a job opportunity, said Capt. John Sifford.