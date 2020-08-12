RSS to pay out $240,000 share of CARES Act funds to private schools

By Carl Blankenship

SALISBURY – Rowan-Salisbury Schools will pay out about $240,000 to some local private institutions as part of their share of CARES Act aid money the district received earlier this year.

The schools originally set aside $700,000 out of the $4.7 million awarded to RSS to ensure there would be enough funding if all 13 county private schools chose to participate in the funding provided by the aid package.

Only five schools chose to participate. Accepting state and federal funding can come with additional regulations.

RSS Director of Federal Programs Jerri Hunt said numbers had to be recalculated after the funding share formula met controversy from state education departments, resulting in seven states suing the U.S. Department of Education in July.

The district had to send three forms of communication to schools to ask for participation and then consulted with the schools that responded. Hunt said charter schools each act as their own local education agencies and did not need to consult with the district for funding.

Associate Superintendent of Resources Carol Herndon on Monday night also updated the school board about leave options for faculty and staff. Herndon previously presented options and said the district consulted with law firm Tharrington Smith, which board attorney Ken Soo works for, to ensure it properly summarized COVID-19-related leave options for staff in a flier which includes a flow chart explaining those options.

There are six reasons employees can use emergency leave provisions which only apply due to circumstances connected to COVID-19 and prevent an employee from working or teleworking ranging from quarantining to caring for someone who is ill.

Depending on the situation, an employee could receive 100% of two-thirds pay. An employee can only receive 100% pay for up to two weeks if the employee has been advised to quarantine or has COVID-19 symptoms and is awaiting a diagnosis. Herndon said she is pushing the information out to stakeholders who need to be aware of the options.

