Man robbed at gunpoint at South Main Street gas station

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Police are looking into the robbery of a man who was held at gunpoint outside of a local gas station.

The victim, 48, pulled into the Pit Stop/Amoco at 2412 S. Main St. around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday. While he stopped to look at his tire, police said, someone walked up to him and pointed a gun in his face. The suspect took the man’s wallet that contained $600 in cash.

The money was a gift for the victim’s daughter for her birthday, said Lt. Lee Walker, of the Salisbury Police Department.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports

• A man reported on Tuesday he was robbed by two men at gunpoint outside of Zion Hills Apartment complex, 1614 Standish St. The suspects stole $200 in cash, sneakers valued at $180 and his iPhone.

• Shots were fired from a vehicle into another vehicle on Tuesday in the 1000 block of Brenner Avenue and West Horah Street.

• A woman reported on Tuesday someone stole items from her vehicle parked in the 200 block of West D Avenue.

• A man reported on Tuesday someone stole items from her vehicle while parked outside of Buffalo Wild Wings, 1519 East Innes St.

• A woman reported on Tuesday she was the victim of vandalism while in the 500 block of S. Clay Street.

• A woman reported on Tuesday she was the victim of a physical assault while in the 900 block of East Lafayette Street.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Monday someone stole items from his vehicle in the 100 block of Ernest Miller Road.

• Protech Fabrication reported on Monday someone stole DOT supplies from the 500 block of Edmiston Road, Mount Ulla.

• A woman reported on Monday she was assaulted in the 1900 block of London Road, Mooresville.

• A man reported on Monday someone stole items from his vehicle in the 8300 block of West N.C. 152, Mooresville.

• A woman reported on Monday someone stole her belongings from her vehicle while parked in the 1000 block of Cranfield Lane.

• A man reported on Monday someone stole a four-wheeler from his property while in the 400 block of Fiber Acres Street, Cleveland.

• John Edward Corona, 25, was charged on Monday with felony breaking and entering in the 4000 block of Jackson Road, Mooresville.

• Joshua Leon Blankenship, 34, was charged on Monday with misdemeanor assault on a female while at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jesus Carmona-Renteir, 35, was charged on Monday with misdemeanor assault on a female while in the 6600 block of Wright Road, Kannapolis.

• Louis Daniel Misenheimer, 49, was charged on Monday with felony assault by strangulation while at the Rowan County Courthouse.

• Michael James Hollifield, 37, was charged on Monday with felony possession of a weapon by a felon while at the Rowan County Courthouse.