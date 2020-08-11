August 11, 2020

  • 72°
Spencer Ann Brown teaches a ballet class to students at the studio.

Pandemic pushed inspiration for creation of Salisbury Dance Academy

By Ben Stansell

Published 12:05 am Tuesday, August 11, 2020

SALISBURY — A global pandemic typically isn’t the time when people decide to open a business, but don’t tell that to Spencer Ann Brown and Kristie Thomas.

After floating around the idea of opening a dance studio for several years, the two elementary school teachers got the push they needed to open Salisbury Dance Academy when COVID-19 created some free time in their schedules.

“If it wasn’t for the pandemic, we really wouldn’t have had the time we ended up having to do this and be teachers at the same,” Brown said.

Once they decided it was time to transform their idea into reality, Brown and Thomas worked to locate the space that would house their new studio. As soon as they walked into the vacant building at 204 South Main St. in Salisbury, they knew they’d found it.

“We looked at two or three places, but honestly it’s like a house — when you know, you know,” Thomas said. “We walked in and we knew.”

Spencer Ann Brown and Kristie Thomas pose in the new dance studio that they’ve dreamed of opening for several years.

Wallace Realty renovated the space before putting it on the market, but Brown and Thomas still had work to do to transform it into their ideal dance studio. The pair, along with their families and friends, spent countless hours perfecting the studio during the summer. Along with painting the walls, they constructed an entirely new wall at the front of the building to separate the studio from the lobby.

“We really got in here in April and we were in here almost every day once we got started for like eight to 10 hours a day and we didn’t finish until the beginning of June,” Brown said.

When they began offering a summer dance camp in early June, there was no shortage of customers. Both Brown and Thomas have been fixtures of the Rowan County dance community for decades. Before deciding to open Salisbury Dance Academy, they worked as dance instructors at Steppin’ Out Dance Company. Many of the same dancers who they taught at Steppin’ Out have followed them to their new venture. Having an already strong customer base has been critical to their early success.

Health guidelines have prevented Brown and Thomas from taking on as many students as they’d like to. They’ve had to limit each class size to ensure that social distancing can be practiced during dance lessons. Brown and Thomas have also spread out students over several classes to keep overall class sizes low. The pair hopes to take on more students when conditions allow.

“Of course we want to grow, but I would much rather wait until phase three and until people are more comfortable,” Thomas said. “A lot of ours that we know are coming back are really waiting for that and that’s fine with us.”

The Salisbury Dance Academy offers a variety of classes, including hip hop, ballet and tap.

The Salisbury Dance Academy offers a variety of classes, including tap, ballet and hip hop to a range of age groups. They have three instructors on staff, including Sierra Thomas, who specializes in tap, Devin Leech, who teaches hip hop, and Tara Wood, who specializes in tumbling and gymnastics.

Since Brown and Thomas teach in the Rowan Salisbury School System, they teach at the studio after school lets out. They even teach dance to some of the same students that they teach at school.

“We both have such a passion for teaching kids in general,” Brown said. “We really like getting to teach and then coming and getting to be around the kids here too.”

For more information about Salisbury Dance Academy, visit salisburydanceacademync.com or email salisburydanceacademy@yahoo.com.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How do you plan to vote in November's election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Business

Pandemic pushed inspiration for creation of Salisbury Dance Academy

Business

Staffing agencies say more jobs available than job seekers

Elections

Political notebook: Heggins calls on U.S. Senate to pass ‘HEROES’ Act

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools to sell old devices for $4.6 million

Education

North Rowan Elementary adds outdoor classroom space as schools cope with COVID-19

Crime

Car chase from Mooresville mobile home, through cornfield produce charges for two

Crime

Blotter: Law enforcement responds to more than 20 vehicles break-ins

Local

Meals on Wheels kicks off August is for AniMEALS campaign

Coronavirus

Salisbury Sheetz temporarily closed after three employees test positive

Ask Us

Ask Us: What was fate of Terrace Theatre’s time capsule?

Local

Strongest quake in a century felt by Salisbury, Rowan residents

Crime

Blotter: Pair charged with prostitution, solicitation

Local

Kannapolis woman killed, others hospitalized after early Sunday crash

News

5.1-magnitude quake hits North Carolina

Health

A symbol of hope: Wallace Cancer Institute opens this week for patients

Lifestyle

Historic Salisbury Foundation’s 2020 OctoberTour to give participants new views into old landmarks

Coronavirus

Pandemic has impacted campaigning efforts for both county Republicans, Democrats

Local

County commissioners will discuss restructuring environmental health department

Business

Kannapolis data shows proof of economic growth

Local

Marriages for April 2020

Education

Bids for Rowan-Salisbury Schools devices tops $4.5 million

Local

April 2020 corporations

Business

Wallace and Graham receive Trial Lawyer of the Year award

Business

Biz roundup: New job retention grants open to North Carolina businesses