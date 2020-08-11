August 11, 2020

  • 86°
A tractor-trailer collided with three Miller’s Ferry firetrucks early Tuesday morning and then the cab ignited into flames. The driver, Nealido Ortiz, of Greensboro, received significant burns. Firefightes were responding to an unrelated incident and were not injured. Submitted photo

One receives severe burns, three fire trucks damaged in I-85 collision

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:30 pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020

SALISBURY — One man is in critical condition and three fire trucks received significant damage after a collision early Tuesday on Interstate 85 South.

First Sgt. G.A. Barger, of the Highway Patrol, said a tractor-trailer at about 4:15 a.m. struck three stationary vehicles owned by the Millers Ferry Fire Department that were in the rightmost lane near the 82 mile marker. The crash pushed the fire trucks into one another. No firefighters were injured.

The tractor-trailer came to rest in the second lane and caught on fire. The male driver, whose name was not immediately released, was trapped inside and received second- and third-degree burns. He was removed from the vehicle by firefighters and transported to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center before being airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, Barger said.

“He was very badly burned. He has second- and third-degree burns over a lot of his body,” Barger said.

If the man makes a recovery, Barger said, he will face charges. The cause of the accident was either inattention or that the man fell asleep, particularly because the tractor-trailer did not move over for the stopped firefighters. Barger said there were marks on the road indicating that the man braked just before striking the fire trucks.

The firefighters from Millers Ferry and two Davidson County departments were stopped to help another truck hauling two trailers that caught on fire. The fire trucks were parked to shield the vehicle they were assisting as well as fire personnel.

Barger said the trucks had been on I-85 South since around 2:30 a.m. — when the first truck caught on fire and pulled onto the shoulder near the Yadkin River Bridge. There was no one injured in that incident.

Barger said it’s important for people to move over to another lane when they see firefighters or law enforcement pulled onto the side of the road.

“Our interstate here has four lanes. Get as far over as you need,” Barger said. “It’s the law, and it’s also good commonsense. Move over away from the incident.”

Hours after the accident and into the late morning, I-85 remained shutdown.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How do you plan to vote in November's election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



News

Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate

Business

Local produce packing company announces recall of citrus, potatoes

Crime

One receives severe burns, three fire trucks damaged in I-85 collision

Business

Pandemic inspired creation of Salisbury Dance Academy

Business

Staffing agencies say more jobs available than job seekers

Elections

Political notebook: Heggins calls on U.S. Senate to pass ‘HEROES’ Act

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools to sell old devices for $4.6 million

Education

North Rowan Elementary adds outdoor classroom space as schools cope with COVID-19

Crime

Car chase from Mooresville mobile home, through cornfield produce charges for two

Crime

Blotter: Law enforcement responds to more than 20 vehicles break-ins

Local

Meals on Wheels kicks off August is for AniMEALS campaign

Coronavirus

Salisbury Sheetz temporarily closed after three employees test positive

Ask Us

Ask Us: What was fate of Terrace Theatre’s time capsule?

Local

Strongest quake in a century felt by Salisbury, Rowan residents

Crime

Blotter: Pair charged with prostitution, solicitation

Local

Kannapolis woman killed, others hospitalized after early Sunday crash

News

5.1-magnitude quake hits North Carolina

Health

A symbol of hope: Wallace Cancer Institute opens this week for patients

Lifestyle

Historic Salisbury Foundation’s 2020 OctoberTour to give participants new views into old landmarks

Coronavirus

Pandemic has impacted campaigning efforts for both county Republicans, Democrats

Local

County commissioners will discuss restructuring environmental health department

Business

Kannapolis data shows proof of economic growth

Local

Marriages for April 2020

Education

Bids for Rowan-Salisbury Schools devices tops $4.5 million