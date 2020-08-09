August 9, 2020

  • 73°

May 2020 corporations

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 9, 2020

May corporations from the N.C. Secretary of State Elaine Marshall

• Hello Beautiful Bridal and Quinceañera LLC, Esmeralda Repreza, 1760 North Main St #2, China Grove

• Cali Dream Girl Hair Company LLC, Matthew Miller, 810 Mount Moriah Church Road, China Grove

• Warriors for the Weary Inc., Brandon Scott Linn, 407 Keller St., China Grove

• Carlie Mae Designs LLC, Amy M Howard, 304 Woodhaven Dr., China Grove

• Shell Hoof Trimming LLC, Kenneth R. Shell, 500 Weaver Road, China Grove

• Shell Transport LLC, Kenneth R. Shell, 500 Weaver Road, China Grove

• TasteTations By Tan LLC, Tanya Stockton, 131 Purity Lane, Cleveland

• 2 Brothers Tree Service LLC, Pompeyo L. Martinez, 3215 3rd Creek Church Road, Cleveland

• Cody Brothers LLC, Joyce S. Cody, 24770 Matton Grove Church Road, Gold Hill

• SDE Land Holdings LLC, Shirley Ann David Everhart, 805 John Morgan Road, Gold Hill

• Big Dill Trucking LLC, Michael Dillard, 207 Balfour Quarry Road, Granite Quarry

• Mind Body Therapeutic Center Inc., Erika Terrell Vann, 1910 Mission Oaks St., Kannapolis

• JC Consulting & Fiber Solutions LLC, Christopher Justin Carey, 7561 Crestwood Dr., Kannapolis

• Heritage Hills Farm LLC, G. Palmyre Freeze, 285 Archer Club Lane, Mooresville

• Davis-Lauder Properties LLC, Merry Davis Lauder, 1420 Sloan Road, Mount Ulla

• China Grove Apartments LLC, Allen Moeller, 8950 Caldwell Road, Mount Ulla

• The Mills Home Alumni Association Inc., Flora Hicks Patton, 6428 Sisk Carter Road, Rockwell

• Seide International LLC, Rodney Dudley, 130 Green Haven Dr., Rockwell

• Hollywood Stylz Hair Salon LLC, Kelly Byrd Sifford, 101 West Corriher Ave., Salisbury

• B&B Pressure Washing & Cleaning Services LLC, Abe Allen Jr., 505 Ferndale Dr., Salisbury

• Childers Designs LLC, Joshua Childers, 5660 Sherrills Ford Road, Salisbury

• Zashab Merchant Services Inc., Marsden D. Haigh Jr., 531 E. Innes St., Salisbury

• Saving Our Youth NC Inc, Ciera Bronson, 225 Ephraim Drive, Salisbury

• Chinaberry Properties LLC, Alan Cress, 2275 Shue Road, Salisbury

• Printz Marketing Inc., Itahni A. Kotee, 1436 North Jackson Street, Salisbury

• A&G Enterprise LLC, Gary Jones, 1706 Chantilly Lane, Salisbury

• Salisbury United Pentecostal Church Inc., Nathan Turner, 901 South Main St., Salisbury

• Ava Construction NC LLC, Carlos Alfredo Bejarano, 430 Maupin Ave., Salisbury

• EnviroPro Solution Inc., Arnoldj Lezama Turcios, 6135 Southern Lane, Salisbury

• Not Your Average Inc., Angela R. Alford, 1404 E. Council St., Salisbury

• Brown Boys LLC, Kevin Brown, 212 Candlewick Dr., Salisbury

• Good Fruit Publishing LLC, Leandra Salley, 2205 Woodleaf Road, Salisbury

• Ace Roofing and Construction LLC, Dennis Ventura, 410 Sells Road, Salisbury

• Flipside Remodeling Inc., Jose Portillo-Navarro, 716 Stafford Estates Dr., Salisbury

• Polce Consulting LLC, Antonio Polce, 749 Cress School Road, Salisbury

• Patterson Properties of Salisbury LLC, Brenton Patterson, 906 North Shaver St., Salisbury

• So Petty Boutique LLC, Nyeaira J. Fulton, 1100 Bringle Ferry Road Apt 211, Salisbury

• Flippin Homes LLC, Ashlee M. Flippin, 108 Canteberry Dr., Salisbury

• 2 Girls & A Mop Commercial Cleaning LLC, Christa Charleston, 3720 Stokes Ferry Road, Salisbury

• TaylorMade Cabinets LLC, Brian Taylor, 124 Quail Ridge Run, Salisbury

• Tete’s Honey Pot LLC, Tara Smith, 200 Emerson Lane Apt. 107, Salisbury

• Revive Housing LLC, Daniel Young, 210 Sunset Dr. Apt 615, Salisbury

• Lightning Boltz LLC, Michael D. Smith, 1082 Weatherly Dr., Salisbury

• Azur NC LLC, Rony O. Euceda, 415 First St., Spencer

• Cri’Styles Hair Salon LLC, Chrystal Krider, 506 S. Salisbury Ave., Spencer

Print Article

Comments

Health

A symbol of hope: Wallace Cancer Institute opens this week for patients

Lifestyle

Historic Salisbury Foundation’s 2020 OctoberTour to give participants new views into old landmarks

Coronavirus

Pandemic has impacted campaigning efforts for both county Republicans, Democrats

Local

County commissioners will discuss restructuring environmental health department

Business

Kannapolis data shows proof of economic growth

Local

Marriages for April 2020

Education

Bids for Rowan-Salisbury Schools devices tops $4.5 million

Local

April 2020 corporations

Business

Wallace and Graham receive Trial Lawyer of the Year award

Business

Biz roundup: New job retention grants open to North Carolina businesses

Coronavirus

County sees highest number of currently hospitalized

Nation/World

Trump allows some unemployment pay, defers payroll tax

Local

May 2020 corporations

Education

YMCA plans program for students that blends academic support, day camp

News Main

Legends: Hairston made D-I impact with rebounds, defense

Business

Gyms, members navigate rules about exercising during COVID-19

Education

As school year inches closer, no perfect model to resume classes

Concord

Salisbury VA Community Living Center outbreak now considered over

Local

New Salisbury fire station taking shape on Cedar Springs Road

Coronavirus

Last-ditch virus aid talks collapse; no help for jobless now

Elections

Flood of election-related mail raises concerns from local voters

Elections

Top state lawmakers want a presidential debate in N.C.

Business

US hiring slows amid signs of longer-lasting economic damage

Local

North Carolina to relax 10-person limit for GOP convention