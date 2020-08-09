May 2020 corporations
May corporations from the N.C. Secretary of State Elaine Marshall
• Hello Beautiful Bridal and Quinceañera LLC, Esmeralda Repreza, 1760 North Main St #2, China Grove
• Cali Dream Girl Hair Company LLC, Matthew Miller, 810 Mount Moriah Church Road, China Grove
• Warriors for the Weary Inc., Brandon Scott Linn, 407 Keller St., China Grove
• Carlie Mae Designs LLC, Amy M Howard, 304 Woodhaven Dr., China Grove
• Shell Hoof Trimming LLC, Kenneth R. Shell, 500 Weaver Road, China Grove
• Shell Transport LLC, Kenneth R. Shell, 500 Weaver Road, China Grove
• TasteTations By Tan LLC, Tanya Stockton, 131 Purity Lane, Cleveland
• 2 Brothers Tree Service LLC, Pompeyo L. Martinez, 3215 3rd Creek Church Road, Cleveland
• Cody Brothers LLC, Joyce S. Cody, 24770 Matton Grove Church Road, Gold Hill
• SDE Land Holdings LLC, Shirley Ann David Everhart, 805 John Morgan Road, Gold Hill
• Big Dill Trucking LLC, Michael Dillard, 207 Balfour Quarry Road, Granite Quarry
• Mind Body Therapeutic Center Inc., Erika Terrell Vann, 1910 Mission Oaks St., Kannapolis
• JC Consulting & Fiber Solutions LLC, Christopher Justin Carey, 7561 Crestwood Dr., Kannapolis
• Heritage Hills Farm LLC, G. Palmyre Freeze, 285 Archer Club Lane, Mooresville
• Davis-Lauder Properties LLC, Merry Davis Lauder, 1420 Sloan Road, Mount Ulla
• China Grove Apartments LLC, Allen Moeller, 8950 Caldwell Road, Mount Ulla
• The Mills Home Alumni Association Inc., Flora Hicks Patton, 6428 Sisk Carter Road, Rockwell
• Seide International LLC, Rodney Dudley, 130 Green Haven Dr., Rockwell
• Hollywood Stylz Hair Salon LLC, Kelly Byrd Sifford, 101 West Corriher Ave., Salisbury
• B&B Pressure Washing & Cleaning Services LLC, Abe Allen Jr., 505 Ferndale Dr., Salisbury
• Childers Designs LLC, Joshua Childers, 5660 Sherrills Ford Road, Salisbury
• Zashab Merchant Services Inc., Marsden D. Haigh Jr., 531 E. Innes St., Salisbury
• Saving Our Youth NC Inc, Ciera Bronson, 225 Ephraim Drive, Salisbury
• Chinaberry Properties LLC, Alan Cress, 2275 Shue Road, Salisbury
• Printz Marketing Inc., Itahni A. Kotee, 1436 North Jackson Street, Salisbury
• A&G Enterprise LLC, Gary Jones, 1706 Chantilly Lane, Salisbury
• Salisbury United Pentecostal Church Inc., Nathan Turner, 901 South Main St., Salisbury
• Ava Construction NC LLC, Carlos Alfredo Bejarano, 430 Maupin Ave., Salisbury
• EnviroPro Solution Inc., Arnoldj Lezama Turcios, 6135 Southern Lane, Salisbury
• Not Your Average Inc., Angela R. Alford, 1404 E. Council St., Salisbury
• Brown Boys LLC, Kevin Brown, 212 Candlewick Dr., Salisbury
• Good Fruit Publishing LLC, Leandra Salley, 2205 Woodleaf Road, Salisbury
• Ace Roofing and Construction LLC, Dennis Ventura, 410 Sells Road, Salisbury
• Flipside Remodeling Inc., Jose Portillo-Navarro, 716 Stafford Estates Dr., Salisbury
• Polce Consulting LLC, Antonio Polce, 749 Cress School Road, Salisbury
• Patterson Properties of Salisbury LLC, Brenton Patterson, 906 North Shaver St., Salisbury
• So Petty Boutique LLC, Nyeaira J. Fulton, 1100 Bringle Ferry Road Apt 211, Salisbury
• Flippin Homes LLC, Ashlee M. Flippin, 108 Canteberry Dr., Salisbury
• 2 Girls & A Mop Commercial Cleaning LLC, Christa Charleston, 3720 Stokes Ferry Road, Salisbury
• TaylorMade Cabinets LLC, Brian Taylor, 124 Quail Ridge Run, Salisbury
• Tete’s Honey Pot LLC, Tara Smith, 200 Emerson Lane Apt. 107, Salisbury
• Revive Housing LLC, Daniel Young, 210 Sunset Dr. Apt 615, Salisbury
• Lightning Boltz LLC, Michael D. Smith, 1082 Weatherly Dr., Salisbury
• Azur NC LLC, Rony O. Euceda, 415 First St., Spencer
• Cri’Styles Hair Salon LLC, Chrystal Krider, 506 S. Salisbury Ave., Spencer
Weddings and Divorces January-February 2020
