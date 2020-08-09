Letter: Remember obstruction  of justice statements

What did I do?

What did we do?

Let us go back about a year when several patriotic citizens appeared before the House panel and told what they themselves had experienced with President Donald Trump. Half of the panel tried to get these patriotic people to sway from the truth. These ambassadors and others were putting their good names, reputations and jobs on the line to let the United States know that Trump was overstepping his authority.

Next step: the Senate.

The Republicans would not allow new evidence to be brought up.

The chief justice of the Supreme Court had all senators stand, raise their right hand and swear they would listen to the case and then make their decision. Before the mouth of the last senator to vote closed, the Supreme Court judge should have banged his gavel and loudly declared the hearing was a hung jury because all Republican senators voted along party lines. The Democrats did also but they were the ones that were bringing up the charges.

Why did the Republicans not allow new evidence if they were going to vote party not evidence? I believe the Republican Congress people are honest, family loving and somewhat religious people. But what I can’t understand is how they can go to their places of worship, listen to words or short stories from their religious books that go back 2,000 to 5,000 years ago and they believe these stories of faith.

Back to patriotic Americans: One on one, face to face, live TV to the panel and our country told what illegal things Trump wanted them to do. Did you notice? It was live, not 2,000 or 5,000 years ago?

What do you call this? Obstruction of justice!

— Walter Leather

Salisbury