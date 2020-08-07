Salisbury man faces sex offense charges in Randolph County

SALISBURY – Andrew Joseph Geubtner, 29, of Salisbury, was charged Thursday with four counts of felony sex offense.

A warrant for Geubtner’s arrest was issued on Dec. 31 in Randolph county for two counts of felony statutory sex offense with a person under 15 and two charges of indecent liberties with a minor.

According to the warrant for Geubtner’s arrest, the charges stem from an Asheboro Police Department investigation into incidents from January 2011.

Geubtner was screened for COVID-19 before being assigned a court date and detained at Rowan County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.