Police undercover purchases produce charges for Salsburian

SALISBURY – Joshua Michael Polston, 25, of Salisbury, faces three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a schedule II controlled substance on Thursday on charges stemming from three warrants.

Lt. P.J. Smith, of the Salisbury Police Department, said the charges stemmed from a month-long undercover investigation during which a detective made several controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Polston.

Smith said the department can not release amount of drugs purchased, but it conducted a search warrant for Polston’s residence as a result of the buys. The search did not discover evidence for additional charges.

Polston was transported to the Rowan County Detention Center and held under a $50,000 bond.