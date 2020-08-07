Letter: Let’s vote at Walmart

There is a lot of argument about how the November election should be handled. Democrats are afraid that there will be virus infections as a result of co-mingling at the polls. They want wholesale mail-in voting. Republicans are afraid of mail-in votes since there could be fraud and election theft.

I have the perfect solution. Let’s do our voting at Walmart. Biz box stores seem to be virus-safe and everybody already knows how to get there. Democrats will like it because it’s a friendly place for their base. Republicans will like it because their Walmart stock will go up. Seems like a good idea to me.

I have always been registered unaffiliated.

— Delmar McDaniel

Salisbury