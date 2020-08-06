August 6, 2020

South Rowan grad to serve as new Landis HR officer, town clerk

By Natalie Anderson

Published 5:47 pm Thursday, August 6, 2020

LANDIS — Salisbury resident Amber S. Levi will serve as the new human resource officer and town clerk for town government.

Levi is a 1998 graduate of South Rowan High School and most recently worked for the Cabarrus County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“I am excited for the opportunity to serve the citizens and employees of the town of Landis,” Levi said. “I look forward to helping establish a well-rounded HR program that will help the town grow in a positive and successful way.”

Amber S. Levi

Landis Interim Manager Leonard Barefoot said in a statement that Levi was selected from a talented pool of more than a dozen applicants. The town’s finance officer, Diane Seaford, assisted with the hiring process and said she was impressed with Levi’s broad experience and exhibited interpersonal skills.

Levi will begin her role with the town on Aug. 12 and will focus primarily on human resource duties with some involvement in payroll duties. Barefoot said her starting salary is $52,500 along with benefits.

“We have spent much of my time here as manager evaluating procedures, policies and even personnel to the extent that we recruit the right people in the right positions in order to maximize the return on investment for the citizens of Landis,” Barefoot said. “I believe Mrs. Levi is the right choice, and it doesn’t hurt that she’s a South Rowan Raider.”

