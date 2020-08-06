Back to School: New COVID-19 precautions will be in place across the district

Students are heading back into schools this year, and things will look different. Students will only be in schools two days a week, and there are a number of new precautions the district is taking on to protect students and staff.

The state will provide five washable masks for all students and staff in public schools to wear over the course of the year. Students and staff will be required to wear the masks during the day. In the case of some students who have individual education plans, they may not be required to wear masks if it will impact their education.

Students and staff will be required to maintain social distance, and teachers will be provided with face shields to provide additional protection for themselves as they see fit.

There will also be hand sanitizer stations placed throughout the schools in entrances and classrooms. The district recently purchased 18,000 liters of sanitizer to meet the demand.

Before students arrive at school each day, they will be required to complete a brief questionnaire about how they are feeling, who they have been in contact with and their COVID-19 status. This step allows the schools to screen out people who should stay home before they arrive at school. When students arrive at school, their temperatures will be check with no-touch thermometers. Temperatures will not be checked on buses due to logistical challenges.

Students will attend classes in two blocks. A students will attend Mondays and Tuesdays, while B students will attend Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be virtual only.

Facilities will be cleaned each weekday with additional cleaning overnight by custodial staff hired this year for that purpose. There will be enhanced cleaning during the day as well.