Back to School: Getting to know local schools
Bostian Elementary School
4245 Old Beatty Ford Road, China Grove. 704-857-2322
Principal: Cory Stirewalt
Mascot: Bulldogs
China Grove Elementary School
514 S. Franklin St., China Grove. 704-857-7708
Principal: Lea Ann Thomas
Mascot: Cardinals
Enochville Elementary School
925 N. Enochville Ave., China Grove. 704-933-2534
Principal: Kelly Shoffner
Mascot: Wise Owls
Faith Elementary School
1000 School St., Faith. 704-279-3195
Principal: Tiffany Eudy
Mascot: Firecrackers
Granite Quarry Elementary School
118 S. Walnut GQ St., Granite Quarry. 704-279-2154
Principal: April Spry
Mascot: Dragons
Hanford-Dole Elementary School
465 Choate Road. 704- 639-3046
Principal: Jessica Rivas
Mascot: Bobcats
Hurley Elementary School
625 Hurley School Road. 704-639-3038
Principal: Jennifer Brown
Mascot: All Stars
Isenberg Elementary School
2800 Jake Alexander Blvd. 704-639-3009
Principal: Nicholas Anderson
Mascot: Gators
Knollwood Elementary School
3075 Shue Road. 704-857-3400
Principal: Shonda Hairston
Mascot: Knights
Elizabeth Duncan Koontz Elementary School
685 E. Ritchie Road. 704-216-0273
Principal: Nicole Buckner
Mascot: Panthers
Landis Elementary School
801 W. Ryder Ave., Landis. 704-857-3111
Principal: Brooke Zehmer
Mascot: Minijackets
Millbridge Elementary School
155 Ed Deal Road, China Grove. 704-855-5591
Principal: Jordan Baker
Mascot: Musketeers
Morgan Elementary School
3860 Liberty Road, Gold Hill. 704-636-0169
Principal: Derek DiStefano
Mascot: Broncos
Mount Ulla Elementary School
13155 N.C. 801, Mount Ulla. 704-278-2750
Principal: Brenda Sokolowski
Mascot: Monarchs
North Rowan Elementary School
600 Charles St., Spencer. 704-639-3042
Principal: Katherine Bryant-Thrower
Mascot: Steamers
Overton Elementary School
1825 Park Road West. 704-639-3000
Principal: Marae Reid
Mascot: Explorers
Rockwell Elementary School
114 Link St., Rockwell. 704-279-3145
Principal: Jennifer Warden
Mascot: Rockets
Shive Elementary School
655 Holshouser Road, Rockwell. 704-279-2899
Principal: Zebbie Bondurant
Mascot: Stingers
West Rowan Elementary School
480 Mimosa St., Cleveland. 704-278-2131
Principal: Kris Wolfe
Mascot: Wildcats
China Grove Middle School
1013 N. Main St., China Grove. 704-857-7038
Principal: Rikki Baldwin
Mascot: Red Devils
Corriher-Lipe Middle School
2 14 W. Rice St., Landis. 704-857-7946
Principal: April Williamson
Mascot: Yellow Jackets
Erwin Middle School
170 St. Luke’s Church Road. 704-279-7265
Principal: Daniel Herring
Mascot: Eagles
Henderson Independent Middle School
1215 N. Main St. 704-639- 3134
Principal: Alexis Cowan
Mascot: Eagles
Knox Middle School
1625 Park Road W. 704-633-2922
Principal: Michael Courtwright
Mascot: Trojans
North Rowan Middle School
512 Charles St., Spencer. 704-639-3018
Principal: Denita Dowell-Reavis
Mascot: Mavericks
Southeast Middle School
1570 Peeler Road. 704-638-5561
Principal: Jennifer Lentz
Mascot: Patriots
West Rowan Middle School
5925 Statesville Blvd. 704-633-4775
Principal: Stacey White
Mascot: Bulldogs
Jesse C. Carson High School
290 Kress Venture Drive, China Grove. 704-855-7297
Principal: Benjamin Crawford
Mascot: Cougars
East Rowan High School
175 St. Luke’s Church Road. 704-279-5232
Principal: Tonya German
Mascot: Mustangs
Henderson Independent High School
1215 N. Main St. 704-639-3134
Principal: Alexis Cowan
Mascot: Eagles
North Rowan High School
300 N. Whitehead Ave., Spencer. 704-636-4420
Principal: Meredith Williams
Mascot: Cavaliers
Rowan County Early College
1333 Jake Alexander Blvd. S. 704-216-3873
Principal: Patrick Hosey
Mascot: Timberwolves
Salisbury High School
500 Lincolnton Road Road. 704-636-1221
Principal: Marvin Moore
Mascot: Hornets
South Rowan High School
1655 Patterson St., China Grove. 704-857-1161
Principal: Amanda Macon
Mascot: Raiders
West Rowan High School
8050 N.C. 801, Mount Ulla. 704-278-9233
Principal: Jamie Durant
Mascot: Falcons
Back to School: A message from RSS Superintendent Lynn Moody
By Dr. Lynn Moody Intentionality, patience, grace, kindness — these are all very powerful words that we carry with us... read more