Back to School: Basic supplies needed

Kindergarten — second grade

Pencils

One block eraser

One pack of crayons

Three packs of loose-leaf paper

Two glue sticks

One pencil box or pouch

Book bag

Headphones

One composition notebook

One pocket folder

Third grade — fifth grade

Pencils

Three packs of loose-leaf paper

Four composition notebooks

One pencil box or pouch

Book bag

Ear buds

One pocket folder

Sixth grade

Ten pencils

Five blue or black pens

One pack of colored pencils

Five packs of notebook paper

Five packs of graph paper

One pair of ear buds

Two glue sticks

Seventh grade

Twenty-five pencils

Ten blue or black pens

One pack of colored pencils

Five packs of notebook paper

One pair of ear buds

Two glue sticks

Eighth grade

Twenty-five pencils

Ten blue or black pens

One pack of colored pencils

Five packs of notebook paper

One pair of ear buds

Two glue sticks

High school

Loose-leaf notebook paper

Pencils

Pens

Highlighter

Composition notebook

Suggested high school purchases

A folder, binder or notebook for organizational purposes.

Calculator: Please ask your teacher about calculators that are allowed and those that are not. Most high school math and science classes have calculator requirements. The TI-84 Plus is the standard graphing calculator used at school for math. Schools do have class sets available for use at school.

Requested classroom supply donations

Tissues

Hand sanitizer

Notebook paper

Dry erase markers

Scissors

Wet Wipes

Ziploc bags

Composition notebooks

Three-ring binders

Graph paper

Colored markers

Highlighters

Glue sticks

Pencils

Post-it notes

The above basic supplies will assist each student in a successful start to the school year. Teachers may request additional supplies once the school year starts for special projects not to exceed $10.

Schools request that each student have a pencil pouch or type of container to ensure his or her supplies are secure. Schools will work with families who need assistance in securing supplies.