Autumn Care becomes newest site of COVID-19 outbreak

By Natalie Anderson

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Health Department on Wednesday reported a new nursing home outbreak at Autumn Care of Salisbury.

The outbreak currently includes 11 cases at the facility on Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury.

Of the 11 cases, two are employees and nine are residents. That brings the total amount of cases at congregate care facilities to 253. Other active outbreaks include the W. G. (Bill) Hefner VA Community Living Center with six cases, and two local group homes with 11 cases across both.

The Post was unable to reach representatives of Autumn Care about the outbreak Wednesday afternoon.

For the second day in a row, 29 people tested positive for COVID-19 across the county, bringing the total case count to 2,110. An additional eight people are considered currently positive, bringing the active number to 308. Recoveries continue to rise and are now at 1,752.

A total of 21,136 tests have been reported to the county. The average age of those who have tested positive is at 42.1. Those aged 18-35 comprise the most cases at 658.

Deaths remained at 50 on Wednesday.

Hospitalizations dropped by a single case, to 24. A total of 145 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic, with an average age of 62.

Statewide, a total of 129,288 cases have been reported after 1.87 million tests, for a statewide rate of 9%. Only one additional person is reported to be hospitalized in the state for a total of 1,167. A total of 2,050 people have died.

State data on its website includes information regarding the current personal protective equipment supply. As of Tuesday, the state has an estimated 125-day supply of face shields, 72-day supply of gloves, 348-day supply of gowns, 642-day supply of N95 respirators and 254-day supply of procedural masks. Among those supplies, gloves are the most requested, with an average of 36,188 requests per day as of July 31.

County officials on Wednesday also reminded residents that a new booster immunization dose of the meningococcal conjugant vaccine (MenACWY) is required for students entering the 12th grade in public, private or religious schools across the state.

The MenACWY vaccine helps protect against four common strains of meningococcal bacteria (A, C, W and Y) that cause diseases including infections of the lining of the brain and spinal cord (meningitis) and bloodstream infections (bacteremia or septicemia).

All 11- and 12-year-old adolescents should receive one dose of meningococcal conjugate vaccine. A booster dose of MenACWY should be given at age 16 for adolescents entering the 12th grade or by 17 years of age, whichever comes first. Adolescents who receive their first dose of MenACWY on or after their 16th birthday do not need a booster dose.

Teens and young adults are at increased risk for infection with meningococcal disease. Symptoms include sudden onset of fever, headache and stiff neck. With bloodstream infection, symptoms also include a dark purple rash.