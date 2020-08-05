Education briefs

Ministers fellowship announces scholarship announces Treasure Feamster scholarships

On July 11th, three graduating seniors were awarded $500.00 scholarships on behalf of the Treasure Feamster scholarships from the Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship and the IMF Scholarship Committee.

These annual awards honor the memory of Treasure Feamster, who was killed in a tragic act of violence at age 13;. Through this scholarship, the committee and IMF hope to make a difference in the lives of local youth who are also members of IMF Churches.

Upon meeting the requirements for the 2020-21 academic school year the scholarship recipients are:

• Mahogany Koontz, of Rowan County Early College, who plans to major in political science at Xavier University; her church affiliation is Mission House and pastor Anthony Smith.

• Ariana A White, of Salisbury High School, who plans to major in criminal justice at St. Augustine University; her church affiliation is Mt. Calvary Holy Church and pastor Eric Susong.

• Alyssa Lopez, of Salisbury High School, who plans to major in biology/pre-medicine at North Carolina A&T University; her church affiliation is Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church and pastor Rev. Nilous Avery.

This is the eighth year IMF has provided these scholarship opportunities to graduating high school seniors.

FACT partners with Hood Theological Seminary for camp

Families and Communities Together and Hood Theological Seminary held its first virtual Reading, Science and Creative Expressions Camp during the week of June 22-26.

The theme this year was “Camp Genesis,” and featured daily devotion, reading and comprehension, guest presenters, exercise breaks and activities that included science experiments.

Dr. Sharon J. Grant, Associate Professor of the History of Christianity at Hood Theological Seminary, served as the camp director. The seminary is a partner organization with FACT and was awarded a grant from the American Association for the Advancement of Sciences’ Science for Seminaries Grant.

Science, engineering, technology and math applications were all presented via Zoom to an inter-generational group of participants from toddlers to seniors.

Guest presenters came from across the country and from institutions in North Carolina, including Livingstone College alumnus and Cornell University research fellow Ezra Mutai, and Livingstone’s own Math Lab Director Benjamin Davis.