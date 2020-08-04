Rent, mortgage, utility assistance available for low-income residents with HIV/AIDS

Rowan County citizens who are living with HIV/AIDS and are homeless or at risk for homelessness may qualify for financial assistance through the Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA Program).

Rowan Helping Ministries has received grant funding through HOPWA to serve low-income citizens with HIV/AIDS by providing short-term financial assistance for rent, mortgage and utility bills. This support is available for qualifying individuals and families who are behind on those payments or are homeless and need financial support to return to stable housing.

HOPWA funding also will cover bus tickets, gas vouchers and other costs of transportation needed to search for housing or to attend medical appointments. Rowan Helping Ministries’ housing coordinator will help eligible clients locate affordable housing that will meet their needs and budgets and navigate other aspects of securing or keeping housing and remaining stably housed.

Citizens seeking HOPWA housing assistance will need to meet with Rowan Helping Ministries’ housing coordinator and show the following documentation to demonstrate they meet eligibility requirements:

A letter or form from medical professionals or testing facilities that confirm the client has tested positive for HIV/AIDS;

Proof of income eligibility — pay stubs or social security income verification showing that the individual or family gross income does not exceed 80% of the area median income;

Proof of Rowan County residency — a driver’s license or other identification with a Rowan County address, a lease agreement, utility bill, etc.;

Proof that the individual/family can continue paying their bills once the financial assistance ends — budget plan, proof of income and bank statements.

The purpose of the HOPWA Program is to provide resources to devise long-term, comprehensive strategies for meeting the housing needs of persons living with HIV and AIDS and their families. HOPWA funds may be used to assist all forms of housing designed to prevent homelessness.

Late last year, Rowan Helping Ministries was approved for the grant funding by the Carolinas CARE Partnership in Charlotte, which serves as the project sponsor for housing-specific HOPWA services for the region. The City of Charlotte Housing and Neighborhood Services is the federal grantee for the region.

For more information about housing financial assistance available through the HOPWA program or Rowan Helping Ministries, please contact Sarah Guzman, Housing Coordinator, at 704-637-6838, ext. 110, or at sguzman@rowanhelpingministries.org.