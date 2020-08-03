Community Resource Fair will be drive-thru this year

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Community Action Teams will host its third annual Community Resource Fair for parents and school children from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Aug. 15 at the Civic Center, 315 S. Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave.

This year’s event will take the form of a drive-thru to remain consistent with COVID-19 precautions.

In 2018 and 2019, the resource fair brought together more than local agencies specializing in health, addiction, education and family support in one place to help local families prepare for upcoming school years. This year, similar agencies will provide information in ready-made tote bags distributed through car windows. School supplies, separated by elementary, middle and high school needs, will be distributed separately. Parents and guardians will receive one free bag per child. The event also will service walk-up patrons.

A limited number of sponsor organizations will have a designated drive-thru area to speak personally with residents. The Salisbury Customer Service Department also will be on hand to assist residents with water bill payment plans.

Community Action Teams were born three years ago in order to help advance the vision of a “healthier community that provides a livable environment which is safer, with higher educational achievement, stronger workforce and employment opportunities and better relationships between the community, the city and law enforcement.”

Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For more information on the Community Resource Fair or to join the Community Action Teams, please contact Anne Little, human relations manager atanne.little@salisburync.gov or call (704) 638-5218.